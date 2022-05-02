Imperial Dade Closes Acquisition of Veritiv Canada, Renames to Imperial Dade Canada, Inc.

Transaction Represents 47th Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Products

Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, has officially closed its previously announced acquisition of Veritiv Canada, Inc. ("Veritiv Canada" or the "Company") after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals. The transaction represents the 47th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Now officially operating as Imperial Dade Canada, Inc. ("Imperial Dade Canada"), existing customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions. With twelve total locations covering all of Canada, Imperial Dade Canada is a full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. The management team is remaining in place and has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breath of products, and high touch customer service.

"We are extremely excited to have officially closed this acquisition and enter the Canadian marketplace with such a reputable organization. We look forward to continuing to provide customers with a world-class value proposition and service offering under the Imperial Dade banner," said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005474/en/