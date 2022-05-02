Vertical Cold Storage Acquires Three Temperature-Controlled Warehouses From United States Cold Storage

Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate asset manager Platform Ventures, has acquired three public refrigerated warehouses in Medley, FL, Marshville, NC, and La Vista, NE, from US Cold Storage. Terms of the transaction were not released.
"These acquisitions give us a strong foothold in some of the fastest-growing yet underserved regions of the country and support our rapidly expanding protein business, including meat, poultry and seafood," said Curt Mastbergen, President of Vertical Cold Storage. "As public facilities, we plan to build the customer base at each location by introducing new technology, automation and best practices designed to dramatically improve customer performance. The purchase also complements our greenfield development efforts."
The purchased facilities are:
Medley, FL, near Miami, is 6.7 million cubic feet with 29 dock doors. It features temperature zones ranging from -10ºF to 45ºF, import/export and repack services.
La Vista, NE, near Omaha, is 3 million cubic feet with 31 dock doors. It features temperature zones ranging from -10ºF to 45ºF, import/export and is ASI certified.
Marshville, NC, near Charlotte, is 2.3 million cubic feet with 16 dock doors. It features temperature zones ranging from -10ºF to 45ºF, blast freezing to -30ºF, export and is USDA and FDA certified.
About Vertical Cold Storage
Vertical Cold Storage is a full-service logistics solution provider that builds, develops and operates temperature-controlled facilities throughout the United States. Vertical Cold emphasizes customer care and the satisfaction of supply chain professionals while deploying the industry's most up-to-date technology and automation. More information is available at www.verticalcold.com.
About Platform Ventures
Platform Ventures, through certain asset management subsidiaries, manages and invests in real estate, real estate-related assets, real estate technologies and real estate-focused companies located throughout the United States. Platform's experienced team seeks to add value to client portfolios by applying its knowledge of the long-term cycles and macro-economic trends that shape the real estate market in order to create price-to-value dislocations. Platform Investments, LLC, which is owned by Platform Ventures, has invested in 37 states with approximately $2.5 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2021.1 Visit www.platformv.com for more information.
1. This includes assets managed by our affiliates who are not registered investment advisers and this amount does not represent Regulatory Assets Under Management as defined by the SEC. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005504/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.