FedNow℠ Service Pilot Program Achieves Message Delivery Milestone, Welcomes New Participants

The Federal Reserve today reported that it officially began onboarding pilot participants onto the FedNow Service, signaling that the initial testing phase of the FedNow Pilot Program is underway. A few organizations have now successfully connected and delivered test messages over a pilot version of the FedNow Service, marking a key milestone for the service, which remains on course to launch in 2023.
"The FedNow Service pilot participants, including financial institutions of all sizes, processors and correspondents, have been working hard at every step of this journey," said Nick Stanescu, senior vice president and business executive of the FedNow Service. "Though much work remains, this progress sets the stage for thousands of financial institutions to be up and running with instant payments in the near future, including those that work with third-party payment providers."
Over the coming months, pilot organizations will continue onboarding with the service, establishing connectivity and performing technical and operational tasks that will lay the groundwork for full-scale, end-to-end testing later this year.
Among them are several new organizations that recently joined the FedNow Pilot Program, including Square Financial Services, Inc. and Q2 Holdings, Inc. These organizations satisfied pilot criteria surrounding instant payments readiness and expressed a desire to participate in early testing. In total, the FedNow Pilot Program now numbers more than 120 organizations.
Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve announced FedNow Service pricing details in addition to an online FedNow Service Provider Showcase to connect financial institutions and businesses looking to adopt the FedNow Service with service providers offering instant payments solutions. Organizations are encouraged to join the FedNow Community and visit FedNowExplorer.org for additional news and resources.
About the FedNow Service
The Federal Reserve Banks are developing the FedNow Service to facilitate nationwide reach of instant payment services by financial institutions — regardless of size or geographic location — around the clock, every day of the year. Through financial institutions participating in the FedNow Service, businesses and individuals will be able to send and receive instant payments at any time of day, and recipients will have full access to funds immediately, giving them greater flexibility to manage their money and make time-sensitive payments. Access will be provided through the Federal Reserve's FedLine® network, which serves more than 10,000 financial institutions directly or through their agents. For more information, visit FedNowExplorer.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005770/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.