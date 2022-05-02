Aavenir Simplifies Supplier Onboarding Processes for Sourcing Teams with Vendorflow – The NextGen Vendor Onboarding and Supplier Information Management Solution for ServiceNow

The Vendor Onboarding and Supplier Information Management Solution, Vendorflow is the latest edition of Aavenir's product suite – built with a mission to provide a connected Source-to-Pay experience on the ServiceNow platform, differentiated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and User Experience (UX) capabilities.
Aavenir, a leading US-based Source-to-Pay solutions provider, announces the latest addition to its product suite with Aavenir Vendorflow, a Vendor Onboarding and Supplier Information Management Solution. This solution will empower sourcing and procurement teams across organizations to effectively onboard and conduct due diligence for all vendors (suppliers) while enabling a centralized, self-sustainable model to provide and access information on the go.
Aavenir Vendorflow comprehends the significance of user experience for collaboration portals. The solution is designed to deliver an intuitive experience for buyers and suppliers. Besides being backed by a robust Vendor Portal Framework, it offers seamless connectivity with other S2P processes and helps deliver meaningful enhancements to Aavenir's path-breaking product line - RFPflow, Contractflow, Obligationfow, and Invoiceflow.
Some of the key features of Aavenir Vendorflow include:
- Easily Configurable Onboarding Process
- Supplier Creation and Portal Registration
- Configurable Checklists, Questionnaires, etc.
- Centralized Vendor Information Repository
- Secure User Profile & Vendor Lifecycle Management
- Bulk Onboarding and Information Requests
- Third-party System Integration
"Enhancing the Source-to-Pay (S2P) experience for our customers has always been the driving force for our enthusiastic product team. With this release, Aavenir has also launched Vendor Collaboration Portals on the ServiceNow platform, which will serve as the backbone for enhancing the vendor engagement experience. This will help our customers manage the vendor journey beyond Onboarding to other S2P processes," says Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO, Aavenir.
Book a demo today and explore how Aavenir Vendorflow offers ease of use, seamless collaboration with hundreds and thousands of vendors, and effectively help manage supplier information in real-time, which is critical for rapid buyers and suppliers deployment.
About Aavenir
Aavenir delivers the ‘future of work' through an S2P solution portfolio comprising applications for Sourcing Management, Onboarding Workflow Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Contract Obligation Management, Accounts Payable Automation, and Collaboration Workflows using portals. Visit website: aavenir.com
