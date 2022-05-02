Club Pilates Partners with Profile Plan to Provide All-Encompassing Wellness to Members

New Partnership Gives Members Exclusive Health and Nutrition Coaching to Pair with Pilates Workout
Club Pilates, the world's largest Pilates franchise, has partnered with Profile Plan, a leading health and nutrition virtual program, to help members achieve all of their health and wellness goals both on and off of the Reformer.
Profile Plan coaches who have been trained on Club Pilates fitness methods will virtually meet with members who enroll in the program one-on-one every week to create a specialized wellness plan; as part of this personally-tailored program, Profile Plan coaches will help Club Pilates members to integrate the new health and nutrition practices with their existing and ongoing Pilates fitness routine.
"We know our members are committed to their own personal wellness and that's why we are excited to offer them an exclusive program to provide individualized support to achieve their goals," said Mike Gray, President of Club Pilates. "We believe that, through this partnership, our members will experience an all-encompassing wellness approach that further asserts Club Pilates' dominance as a leading lifestyle brand."
Club Pilates members, or anyone interested in this best-in-class wellness routine, can inquire with their local studio about how to redeem their exclusive member offer that includes a discount on Profile Plan's services and an exclusive Starter Kit upon sign up.
"We are excited to partner with Club Pilates and provide an individualized solution to support their member's wellness journeys," said Nate Malloy, CEO of Profile Plan. "With our variety of solutions, including nutrition plans, delivery of freshly prepared meals, and convenient virtual health coaching, we're confident that this partnership will positively impact the lives of many members in the years to come."
About Club Pilates:
Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Based in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, Fastest-Growing Franchises five years running, and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists multiple times. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors. Its 500-hour training program includes instruction on Pilates, barre, Triggerpoint, and TRX Suspension Trainers. Club Pilates is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com.
About Profile Plan:
Profile Plan is an evidence-based, comprehensive behavioral nutrition and wellness program delivered by health coaches designed to improve nutrition, activity and lifestyle behaviors. It was created by physicians, researchers, and dietitians at one of the nation's largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the U.S. To learn more about Profile Plan visit https://www.profileplan.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005469/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.