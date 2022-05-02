ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

by Business Wire
May 2, 2022 9:00 AM | 158 min read

Bogota Financial Corp. BSBK (the "Company"), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.4 million, compared to net income of $3.0 million for the comparable prior year period. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded a bargain purchase gain of $1.9 million, and merger-related expenses of $318,000, each of which was associated with the acquisition of Gibraltar Bank. Excluding the bargain purchase gain and the merger-related expenses in 2021, net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1.4 million, which equals the comparable current year period1.

On April 11, 2022, the Company announced it completed its initial 5% buyback plan, purchasing 296,044 shares. The Company's Board of Directors has approved another 5% buyback plan, which is subject to regulatory approval.

Other Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets increased $13.3 million, or 1.6%, to $850.7 million at March 31, 2022 from $837.4 million at December 31, 2021, due to an increase in securities, which was primarily funded by cash and cash equivalents.
  • Net loans decreased $5.8 million, or 1.0%, to $564.4 million at March 31, 2022 from $570.2 million at December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits were $619.9 million, increasing $22.5 million, or 3.8%, as compared to $597.5 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to a new $20.0 million municipal deposit relationship. The average rate paid on deposits at March 31, 2022 decreased nine basis points from 0.61% at March 31, 2021 to 0.52% at December 31, 2021.
  • Return on average assets was 0.68% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to 1.57% for the comparable period in 2021. Without the bargain purchase gain and merger-related expenses in 2021, the return on average assets would have been 0.68%1 and 0.73%1 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
  • Return on average equity was 3.88% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to 9.11% for the comparable period in 2021. Without the bargain purchase gain and merger-related expenses in 2021, the return on average equity would have been 3.88%1 and 4.59%1 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Joseph Coccaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our results for the quarter. We continue to enjoy strong credit quality as non-performing loans and criticized assets remain very low. We continue to see improvement in our net interest margin which rose 14 basis points year over year."

Mr. Coccaro further stated, "During the last year we completed the acquisition of Gibraltar Bank including a business system conversion and opened our sixth branch location in Hasbrouck Heights. This year we expect to grow loan and deposit balances and are forecasting for assets to increase to $900 million. However, forecasted rate hikes, higher inflation and a low inventory in housing will make this challenging."

[1] This number represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" contained at the end of this release.

Income Statement Analysis

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021

Net income decreased by $1.6 million, or 53.4%, to $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in non-interest income of $2.0 million offset by an increase in net interest income of $544 thousand. Excluding the one-time bargain purchase gain of $1.9 million that occurred in 2021 in connection with the Gibraltar Bank acquisition, net income would have increased $300,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the comparable period in 2021.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents decreased $20,000, or 40.8%, to $29,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $49,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to a six basis point decrease in the average yield on cash and cash equivalents from 0.23% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to 0.17% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to the lower interest rate environment. The decrease was also due to a $16.8 million decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents to $71.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $88.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, reflecting the use of excess liquidity to purchase investment securities.

Interest income on loans increased $72,000, or 1.3%, to $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to a nine basis point increase in the average yield on loans from 3.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to 3.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 offset by a $2.2 million decrease in the average balance of loans to $571.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $574.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Interest income on securities decreased $28,000, or 4.1%, to $658,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $686,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to a 182 basis point decrease in the average yield from 3.72% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to 1.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was offset by a $64.0 million increase in the average balance of securities to $138.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $74.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, reflecting the purchase of investments with excess liquidity as deposit growth exceeded loan growth.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $437,000, or 34.6%, to $826,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a 43 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits to 0.60% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 1.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in the average cost of deposits was due to the lower interest rate environment and an increase in the average balance of lower-cost transaction accounts compared to a decrease in the average balance of higher cost certificates of deposit. This decrease was offset by a $61.7 million increase in the average balance of deposits to $561.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $499.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings decreased $101,000, or 23.5%, from $431,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $330,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was due to a decrease in the average cost of borrowings of four basis points to 1.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 1.67% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to the lower interest rate environment and a decrease in the average balance of borrowings of $22.2 million to $82.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $104.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income increased $544,000, or 11.9%, to $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $4.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase reflected a 20 basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 2.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 2.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Our net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 2.64% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 2.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

We recorded no provision for loan losses the three months ended March 31, 2022 and recorded a $59,000 credit for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Lower balances in residential loans, a more positive economic environment and continued strong asset quality metrics were the reasons for the absence of a provision for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Bank continues to have a low level of delinquent and non-accrual loans in the portfolio, as well as no charge-offs. Non-performing assets were $1.9 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses was $2.2 million, or 0.38% of loans outstanding and 111.8% of nonperforming loans, at March 31, 2022.

Non-interest income decreased by $2.0 million, or 85.1%, to $344,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Gain on sale of loans decreased $149,000 offset by a $66,000 increase in bank-owned life insurance. The decrease was due to a $1.9 million decrease in the bargain purchase gain recognized in the Gibraltar Bank acquisition in 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, non-interest expense increased $109,000, or 3.2% to $3.5 million, over the comparable 2021 period. Salaries and employee benefits increased $524,000, or 34.1%, attributable to adding the new Gibraltar employees and the new Hasbrouck Heights branch office. Data processing expense increased $70,000, or 33.6%, due to higher data processing expense from the merger. Professional fees decreased $115,000, or 44.3%, due in part to lower legal expense associated with the merger in 2021. Merger fees and core conversion expenses decreased $678,000 due to the merger in 2021. The increase of other general operating expenses was mainly due to increase occupancy costs for the acquired Gibraltar Bank branches and the new Hasbrouck Heights branch office.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $850.7 million at March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $13.3 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $36.0 million during the period primarily due to investment purchases with excess liquidity. Net loans decreased $5.8 million, or 1.0%, due to $26.4 million in repayments, offset by new production of $20.6 million, consisting of a relatively equal mix of residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans. Securities held to maturity increased $7.3 million due to the purchase of corporate bonds and mortgage-backed securities with excess cash. Securities available for sale increased $49.8 million due to the purchase of mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds with excess cash.

Delinquent loans increased $100,000, or 87.9%, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, finishing at $1.8 million or 0.30% of total loans. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets remained unchanged at $1.9 million and were 0.23% of total assets at March 31, 2022. The Company's allowance for loan losses was 0.38% of total loans and 111.8% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2022.

Total liabilities increased $15.9 million, or 2.3%, to $705.7 million mainly due to an increase in deposits reflecting a new $20.0 million municipal relationship, offset by a decrease in borrowings. Total deposits increased $22.5 million, or 3.8%, to $619.9 million at March 31, 2022 from $597.5 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in deposits reflected an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $18.8 million, or 3.4%, to $577.0 million as of March 31, 2022 from $558.2 million at December 31, 2021 and an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of $3.6 million, or 9.2%, to $42.9 million as of March 31, 2022 from $39.3 million as of December 31, 2021. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $7.0 million, or 8.3%, due to maturing advances.

Stockholders' equity decreased $2.6 million to $145.0 million, due to increased accumulated other comprehensive loss for securities for available sale of $2.4 million and the repurchase of 182,001 shares of stock during the quarter at a cost of $1.9 million, offset by net income of $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2022, the Company's ratio of average stockholders' equity-to-total assets was 17.35%, compared to 17.93% at March 31, 2021.

About Bogota Financial Corp.

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from six offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany and Teaneck, New Jersey and operates a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, increases in non-performing and classified loans, and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including if the coronavirus can continue to be controlled and abated. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, the Company could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: demand for the Company's products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy worsens, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; the Company's allowance for loan losses may have to be increased if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect the Company's net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; the Company's cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experience additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

 

 

 

As of

 

 

As of

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

Assets

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

15,233,627

 

 

$

14,446,792

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

 

53,820,627

 

 

 

90,621,993

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

69,054,254

 

 

 

105,068,785

 

Securities available for sale

 

 

91,591,740

 

 

 

41,838,798

 

Securities held to maturity (fair value of $78,414,506 and $74,081,059,
respectively)

 

 

81,314,630

 

 

 

74,053,099

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

450,000

 

 

 

1,152,500

 

Loans, net of allowance of $2,153,174 and $2,153,174, respectively

 

 

564,426,841

 

 

 

570,209,669

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

8,060,909

 

 

 

8,127,979

 

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other restricted securities

 

 

4,514,700

 

 

 

4,851,300

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

2,770,432

 

 

 

2,712,605

 

Core deposit intangibles

 

 

318,347

 

 

 

336,364

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

24,667,417

 

 

 

24,524,122

 

Other assets

 

 

3,520,871

 

 

 

4,486,366

 

Total Assets

 

$

850,690,141

 

 

$

837,361,587

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

$

42,935,960

 

 

$

39,317,500

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

 

576,996,588

 

 

 

558,162,278

 

Total Deposits

 

 

619,932,548

 

 

 

597,479,778

 

FHLB advances

 

 

78,003,974

 

 

 

85,051,736

 

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance

 

 

2,931,998

 

 

 

2,856,120

 

Other liabilities

 

 

4,795,689

 

 

 

4,397,742

 

Total liabilities

 

 

705,664,209

 

 

 

689,785,376

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized,
14,425,308 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and
14,605,809 at December 31, 2021

 

 

144,252

 

 

 

146,057

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

66,580,931

 

 

 

68,247,204

 

Retained earnings

 

 

86,280,709

 

 

 

84,879,812

 

Unearned ESOP shares (456,644 shares at March 31, 2022 and
463,239 shares at December 31, 2021)

 

 

(5,348,905

)

 

 

(5,424,206

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(2,631,055

)

 

 

(272,656

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

145,025,932

 

 

 

147,576,211

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

850,690,141

 

 

$

837,361,587

 

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended
March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

5,537,080

 

 

$

5,464,961

 

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

637,121

 

 

 

673,547

 

Tax-exempt

 

 

20,996

 

 

 

12,585

 

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

83,813

 

 

 

123,004

 

Total interest income

 

 

6,279,010

 

 

 

6,274,097

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

826,184

 

 

 

1,263,682

 

FHLB advances

 

 

329,833

 

 

 

431,125

 

Total interest expense

 

 

1,156,017

 

 

 

1,694,807

 

Net interest income

 

 

5,122,993

 

 

 

4,579,290

 

Credit for loan losses

 

 

 

 

 

(59,000

)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

 

5,122,993

 

 

 

4,638,290

 

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees and service charges

 

 

39,318

 

 

 

52,527

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

 

87,130

 

 

 

236,037

 

Bargain purchase gain

 

 

 

 

 

1,933,397

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

155,993

 

 

 

89,666

 

Other

 

 

61,982

 

 

 

6,979

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

344,423

 

 

 

2,318,606

 

Non-interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

2,063,347

 

 

 

1,538,920

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

344,429

 

 

 

266,479

 

FDIC insurance assessment

 

 

54,000

 

 

 

45,000

 

Data processing

 

 

278,347

 

 

 

208,309

 

Advertising

 

 

121,145

 

 

 

60,000

 

Director fees

 

 

214,791

 

 

 

198,239

 

Professional fees

 

 

144,263

 

 

 

258,917

 

Merger fees

 

 

 

 

 

318,265

 

Core conversion costs

 

 

 

 

 

360,000

 

Other

 

 

320,953

 

 

 

178,317

 

Total non-interest expense

 

 

3,541,275

 

 

 

3,432,446

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

1,926,141

 

 

 

3,524,450

 

Income tax expense

 

 

525,244

 

 

 

518,143

 

Net income

 

$

1,400,897

 

 

$

3,006,307

 

Earnings per Share - basic

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.23

 

Earnings per Share - diluted

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.23

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

13,858,884

 

 

 

13,107,593

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

13,878,304

 

 

 

13,107,593

 

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED RATIOS

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

At or For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Performance Ratios (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (2)

 

 

0.68

%

 

 

1.57

%

Return on average equity (3)

 

 

3.88

%

 

 

9.11

%

Interest rate spread (4)

 

 

2.48

%

 

 

2.26

%

Net interest margin (5)

 

 

2.64

%

 

 

2.50

%

Efficiency ratio (6)

 

 

64.77

%

 

 

51.71

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

122.33

%

 

 

123.09

%

Net loans to deposits

 

 

91.05

%

 

 

104.34

%

Equity to assets (7)

 

 

17.05

%

 

 

15.83

%

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 capital to average assets

 

 

17.35

%

 

 

17.93

%

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.36

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans

 

 

111.82

%

 

 

225.94

%

Net recoveries to average outstanding loans during the period

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.16

%

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.11

%

(1)

Performance ratios are annualized.

(2)

Represents net income divided by average total assets.

(3)

Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity.

(4)

Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 30%.

(5)

Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 30% for 2022 and 2021.

(6)

Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(7)

Represents average stockholders' equity divided by average total assets.

LOANS (unaudited)
Loans are summarized as follows at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

Real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential

 

$

316,657,570

 

 

$

319,968,234

 

Commercial and multi-family real estate

 

 

177,225,830

 

 

 

175,375,419

 

Construction

 

 

43,639,387

 

 

 

41,384,687

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

3,494,447

 

 

 

7,905,524

 

Consumer:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home equity and other

 

 

25,562,781

 

 

 

27,728,979

 

Total loans

 

 

566,580,015

 

 

 

572,362,843

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(2,153,174

)

 

 

(2,153,174

)

Net loans

 

$

564,426,841

 

 

$

570,209,669

 

The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated.

 

 

At March 31,

 

At December

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount

 

 

Percent

 

 

Average
Rate

 

 

Amount

 

 

Percent

 

 

Average
Rate

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand
accounts

 

$

42,936

 

 

 

6.93

%

 

 

%

 

$

39,318

 

 

 

6.58

%

 

 

%

NOW accounts

 

 

101,222

 

 

 

16.33

 

 

0.62

 

 

 

69,940

 

 

 

11.71

 

 

0.82

 

Money market accounts

 

 

65,198

 

 

 

10.52

 

 

 

0.34

 

 

 

57,541

 

 

 

9.63

 

 

 

0.34

 

Savings accounts

 

 

70,644

 

 

 

11.40

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

64,285

 

 

 

10.76

 

 

0.26

 

Certificates of deposit

 

 

339,933

 

 

 

54.83

 

 

 

0.65

 

 

 

366,396

 

 

 

61.32

 

 

 

0.74

 

Total

 

$

619,933

 

 

 

100.00

%

 

 

0.52

%

 

$

597,480

 

 

 

100.00

%

 

 

0.61

%

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

Average
Balance

 

 

Interest and
Dividends

 

 

Yield/
Cost (3)

 

 

Average
Balance

 

 

Interest and
Dividends

 

 

Yield/
Cost (3)

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Assets:

 

(unaudited)

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

71,541

 

 

$

29

 

 

 

0.17

%

 

$

88,314

 

 

$

49

 

 

 

0.23

%

Loans

 

 

571,827

 

 

 

5,537

 

 

 

3.90

%

 

 

574,071

 

 

 

5,465

 

 

 

3.81

%

Securities

 

 

138,798

 

 

 

658

 

 

 

1.90

%

 

 

74,842

 

 

 

686

 

 

 

3.72

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

4,834

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

4.50

%

 

 

6,039

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

4.97

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

787,000

 

 

 

6,279

 

 

 

3.21

%

 

 

743,266

 

 

 

6,274

 

 

 

3.42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-earning assets

 

 

50,802

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

837,802

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

775,437

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW and money market accounts

 

$

143,453

 

 

$

220

 

 

 

0.62

%

 

$

90,461

 

 

$

109

 

 

 

0.49

%

Savings accounts

 

 

66,583

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

0.26

%

 

 

41,892

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

0.21

%

Certificates of deposit

 

 

351,027

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

0.65

%

 

 

367,036

 

 

 

1,133

 

 

 

1.25

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

561,063

 

 

 

826

 

 

 

0.60

%

 

 

499,389

 

 

 

1,264

 

 

 

1.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank
advances

 

 

82,280

 

 

 

330

 

 

 

1.63

%

 

 

104,449

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

1.67

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

643,343

 

 

 

1,156

 

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

603,838

 

 

 

1,695

 

 

 

1.14

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

 

42,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-interest-bearing
liabilities

 

 

5,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,307

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

691,544

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

641,647

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity

 

 

146,258

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

133,790

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

837,802

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

775,437

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

5,123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,579

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.28

%

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.50

%

Average interest-earning assets
to average interest-bearing
liabilities

 

 

122.33

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

123.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

2.

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

3.

Annualized.

Rate/Volume Analysis

The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,
2022 Compared to Three
Months Ended March 31, 2021

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease) Due to

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

Rate

 

 

Net

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

Interest income:

 

(unaudited)

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

(8

)

 

$

(12

)

 

$

(20

)

Loans receivable

 

 

(136

)

 

 

208

 

 

 

72

 

Securities

 

 

1,715

 

 

 

(1,743

)

 

 

(28

)

Other interest earning assets

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(19

)

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

1,558

 

 

 

(1,553

)

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW and money market accounts

 

 

76

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

111

 

Savings accounts

 

 

15

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

21

 

Certificates of deposit

 

 

(47

)

 

 

(523

)

 

 

(570

)

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

 

(91

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(101

)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

(47

)

 

 

(492

)

 

 

(539

)

Net increase (decrease) in net
interest income

 

$

1,605

 

 

$

(1,061

)

 

$

544

 

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

The Company's management believes that the presentation of net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding nonrecurring items, provides useful information for evaluating the Company's operating results and any related trends that may be affecting the Company's business. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

 

 

Three months ended March 31, 2022

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

Net Income

 

GAAP basis

 

$

1,926,141

 

 

$

525,244

 

 

$

1,400,897

 

Add: merger-related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP basis

 

$

1,926,141

 

 

$

525,244

 

 

$

1,400,897

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31, 2021

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

Net Income

 

GAAP basis

 

$

3,524,450

 

 

$

518,143

 

 

$

3,006,307

 

Add: merger-related expenses

 

$

318,265

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

318,265

 

Less: Bargain purchase gain

 

$

(1,933,397

)

 

$

-

 

 

$

(1,933,397

)

Non-GAAP basis

 

$

3,842,715

 

 

$

518,143

 

 

$

1,391,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

Return on average assets (annualized):

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

0.68

%

 

 

1.57

%

 

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.84

%

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

0.68

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

 

Return on average equity (annualized):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

3.88

%

 

 

9.11

%

 

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

4.52

%

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

3.88

%

 

 

4.59

%

 

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.