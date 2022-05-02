Innovaderm Honoured With a CRO Leadership Award Again This Year

Win anchors reputation as a CRO of choice by sponsors
Innovaderm is the proud recipient of a 2022 CRO Leadership Award after garnering outstanding support in the Quality and Reliability categories. This is the second consecutive win for the high-achieving dermatology CRO.
"We are very pleased to have been selected once again by our sponsors for this prestigious award and laud our team for their extraordinary work this past year," says Dr. Robert Bissonnette, Innovaderm's founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As a leader in therapeutic dermatology, we pride ourselves on the delivery of quality services while driving research forward."
Presented by Clinical Leader, Life Science Leader, and Industry Standard Research, the CRO Leadership Awards recognize top clinical trial service partners based on feedback from sponsor pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies that outsource clinical trials. This year, 50 contract research organizations were assessed on over 20 performance metrics.
"Innovaderm has a reputation of excellence in clinical research in dermatology," says Dave Selkirk, Innovaderm's Chief Operating Officer," and this leadership award is a testament to our success in the field."
To learn about Innovaderm's services, visit our website.
Innovaderm Research Inc.
Innovaderm Research Inc. is a global, full-service CRO specialized in therapeutic dermatology. Founded in 2000, it partners with biotechnology companies for the collaborative management of early to late phase clinical trials. Its mission is to drive innovative research initiatives and offer new therapies for patients living with skin disease.
