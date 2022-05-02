Mobile Trainers Expands Its In-Home Training Service to Dallas, TX

Mobile Trainers is now expanding to the southwest with a Dallas Personal Trainers division, only a year after opening its Phoenix Personal Trainers operation. Their in-home personal training service will now be offered in: Plano, Frisco, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, McKinney, and more.

This move to Dallas comes after 15 months of rapid growth in Arizona. "We're very excited to bring all we've learned in Phoenix to the Dallas Metroplex. We think we've perfected our service offering, building our expertise in: staffing, exercise programming, and customer service. Now, we're better equipped to meet our clients' fitness needs than ever before," said Justin Townsend, Phoenix Training Director at Mobile Trainers. He added, "We remain intensely focused on our mission of delivering top personal trainers and measurable results, right to the comfort of our clients' homes."

A Unique Service

Utilizing a fleet of vans fully stocked with premium workout equipment, Mobile Trainers provides its clients on-site services that include: personal training, 3D body scanning, and nutrition coaching.

The service itself is differentiated from its competition in three primary ways. First, the training can be conducted from the comfort of clients' homes. Second, every program is customized to the client's unique fitness journey, with monthly progress tracked via a portable 3D body scanner. Last but not least, Mobile Trainers focuses their trainers on providing measurable results, unlike most commercial gyms which focus their trainers on sales commissions. Therefore, a Mobile Trainer is a fitness expert, not necessarily a sales expert.

The Dallas Decision

Only its second location of operation, Mobile Trainers travelled 1,000 miles from Phoenix to Dallas. When asked about the move, Justin said, "The move to Dallas was the result of all stars aligning. First, I know this market well, having lived here for several years prior to Scottsdale. Second, we observed a high volume of local google searches in the Dallas area, so people are actively searching for personal trainers in this area. We believe we can meet this market need exceptionally well!"

The Future

Mobile Trainers hopes to continue its expansion into more cities in the near future. "Our goal is to launch service in at least two new cities, each year, for the foreseeable future. We want to make in-home personal training available to communities all over the country!"

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220430005028/en/