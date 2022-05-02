PagerDuty Appoints Katherine Post Calvert as Chief Marketing Officer

PagerDuty, Inc. PD, a leader in digital operations management, today announced that Katherine Post Calvert will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) on May 9, 2022.

With extensive leadership experience spanning global marketing strategy, branding, product marketing, marketing communications, demand generation, and marketing operations, Calvert is an experienced tech CMO with proven success driving go-to-market demand, growth, and shareholder value. She joins PagerDuty's leadership team and will report to Chairperson and CEO Jennifer Tejada.

"The modern enterprise is in the midst of unprecedented change – reliability and innovation are business imperatives, and the pressure to deliver flawless customer experiences has never been greater," said Jennifer Tejada, Chair and CEO PagerDuty. "As the only digital operations platform purpose-built to facilitate modern work, PagerDuty is perfectly positioned to lead the industry through this digital transformation. We are thrilled to add Katherine's experience in brand evolution, demand generation and marketing leadership to the PagerDuty team as we expand into new markets and execute on our vision of an equitable world where we transform the nature of critical work."

Calvert joins PagerDuty from Khoros, an award-winning, AI-powered customer engagement platform provider, where she served as CMO for the past four years. At Khoros, Calvert was responsible for designing and delivering the company's global marketing strategy, including brand awareness, demand generation, and expanding customer relationships with thousands of global brands. As CMO, she was the chief architect of the Khoros identity when the company was created, following the merger of Lithium and Spredfast. Calvert previously served as the CMO of Advent Software, where she served on the executive team that drove the company to a record-setting valuation. In addition to leadership roles at several other technology companies, Calvert's past experience includes serving as a Director of Marstone Inc., a privately-held digital wealth management platform.

"PagerDuty sits at the nexus of the most exciting trends transforming technology today: the rise of digital-first operations; the relentless pursuit of ‘always on;' the redistribution of the enterprise workforce from onsite to flexible-first; and the ever-increasing demands for frictionless customer experience (CX)," said Calvert. "I am honored to join this team of proven pioneers as we enter the next phase of PagerDuty's growth and usher in a new era of digital operations management."

As PagerDuty's Chief Marketing Officer, Calvert will be responsible for PagerDuty's global marketing strategy, leading PagerDuty's demand generation, product marketing, field marketing, marketing operations and corporate marketing functions to create and accelerate revenue opportunities for the business.

