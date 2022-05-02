Medidata Recognized as a Program of the Year Winner at Forrester's B2B Summit

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, announced today that it has won a Forrester Program of the Year Award for successfully implementing Forrester's research, frameworks, and best practices to change its approach to market planning, including audience-centric campaigns. Program of the Year (PoY) Award winners are being recognized at the B2B Summit North America, being held in Austin, Texas, and digitally, May 2–4, 2022.

"By adopting the Forrester framework, Medidata is creating campaigns and messaging that are focused on our customers, delivering solutions for their challenges and demonstrating value at every step. We implemented Forrester's Buyer Audience Framework in our campaign architecture, as a means to create objectives and strategies and measure success across reputation, demand, engagement, and enablement," said Wendy Lurrie, senior vice president, Global Marketing for Medidata. "I am honored to be speaking at the B2B Summit to share our successes as one of the first life science companies to earn this distinction."

The Program of the Year Award recognizes Medidata's work in adopting Forrester's Buyer Audience Framework to identify Medidata's priority segments and personas that drive the business, and to create a go-to-market strategy for their campaigns. The company was also recognized for its work in leveraging Forrester's campaign framework to structure their campaign and ensure the right marketing initiatives were built and include measurable goals to ensure that value is brought to customers.

"We are excited to honor this year's Program of the Year winners," said Monica Behncke, vice president and group research director at Forrester. "Each organization has implemented Forrester's research and frameworks to improve performance in their respective discipline."

A trusted destination and community for more than a decade, B2B Summit North America is the premier event for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders to align their growth strategies with the latest research, models, and frameworks — all designed with B2B organizations' priorities in mind. Event attendees include B2B leaders, top analysts, inspirational thinkers, and innovative technology providers who come together to better understand the latest B2B buying trends, ever-changing buyer needs, and best practices across sales, marketing, and product management in order to achieve optimal performance.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,900+ customers and partners access the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company FR DSY.PA))), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005183/en/