NEPC Appoints Former Meketa Executive to COO Role

NEPC, a leading research-driven investment consultant with $1.4 trillion in assets under advisement, today announced that Kellie Kane will join the firm as Partner and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 2, 2022. Kane will be responsible for overseeing the execution and implementation of NEPC's forward-looking operational strategy, including the firm's performance reporting, technology, and discretionary operations teams. She will be an active member of the firm's Executive Team, and will report directly to Managing Partner Mike Manning.
"I am happy to announce that Kellie Kane has joined our team as Partner and Chief Operating Officer," said Manning. "Her skill set and industry experience make her uniquely suited to this role. I know she will play a large part in helping us achieve our strategic operational goals."
Prior to joining NEPC, Kane spent 24 years at Meketa Investment Group where she most recently served as Partner and Chief Operating Officer. In this previous role, Kane oversaw a large staff across teams like IT, systems development, data, performance reporting, investment analytics, administrative, and transfer operations.
"Joining NEPC means I'm joining a firm with an incredible reputation, earned through its employee-led culture and client-focused philosophy," said Kane. "I know I'll be connecting and collaborating with dynamic leaders here – leaders who are just as passionate about improving the financial lives of their clients as I am."
ABOUT NEPC, LLC
NEPC is an independent investment consultant and private wealth advisor, serving over 400 retainer clients and $1.4 trillion in total assets. Combining a proprietary research team dedicated to the long-term challenges facing investors with our unique client-centric model, NEPC builds forward-looking investment portfolios for institutional investors and ultra-high-net worth individuals. To learn more about NEPC, visit nepc.com.
