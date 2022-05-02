Providence Bank & Trust and The Leaders Bank Announce Completion of Acquisition

Providence Bank & Trust, along with The Leaders Bank, announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition. Effective May 1, 2022, The Leaders Bank merged into Providence Bank & Trust. "We are very pleased that our merger is now official, and we are happy to welcome The Leaders Bank employees and customers to the Providence Bank & Trust family. We are committed to creating a smooth transition for our customers and employees as we work to efficiently combine the bank operations," explains Steve Van Drunen, President and CEO of Providence Bank & Trust.
The conversion and consolidation of data processing platforms, systems and customer files are expected to occur in early June 2022. Until this is complete, The Leaders Bank customers should continue to conduct business at their existing local office in Oak Brook, IL. The closing of the merger results in Providence Bank & Trust, a locally owned and operated community bank, attaining total assets of just over $1.69 billion and operating 15 branches located throughout Chicago, its Suburbs and Northwest Indiana.
William Gleason, President of The Leaders Bank, who will be joining the Providence Bank & Trust Board of Directors commented, "When looking for a merger partner, we chose Providence Bank & Trust, who's strong commitment to their employees, customers and the communities they serve complemented the long-standing culture of The Leaders Bank. As the combined institution, our customers will soon benefit from access to additional banking products and services and an enhanced network of banking capabilities."
"We look forward to serving The Leaders Bank customers with expanded traditional and digital banking resources and continuing the important community and business relationships that have been formed over the years. As a local community bank, we also look forward to supporting our newest customers in achieving more," said Steve Van Drunen, President and CEO of Providence Bank & Trust.
About Providence Bank & Trust
Founded in 2004 in South Holland, IL, the bank has locations across Chicago, its Suburbs and Northwest Indiana. The bank's mission is to be genuine in their commitment to service and stewardship, with a belief that a bank can truly be more than a place to deposit money – offering meaningful financial products and services and responding promptly to the diverse and evolving needs of their customers and communities. The bank has also developed The Providence Bank & Trust Stewardship Program, designed so that 10% of the bank's profits are donated to local civic, non-profit and Christian organizations. Providence Bank & Trust currently has $1.69 billion in assets, is a member of the FDIC, and is an Equal Housing Lender. Visit www.providence.bank for more information.
