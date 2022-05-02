Deepwatch Appoints John Lionato EVP Security Operations

Newest Deepwatch leader to deliver next-level customer outcomes during period of high-growth
Deepwatch, the leader in advanced managed detection and response (MDR) security, announced today that John Lionato has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Security Operations. Lionato brings decades of cybersecurity and technology experience to the role, where he will be responsible for the delivery and service quality of Deepwatch's managed security services.
Lionato joins from Accenture, where as Managing Director for Managed Detection and Response he led the company's acquisition of Symantec's Cyber Security Services and expanded Accenture's global extended detection and response (XDR) practice. He held prior positions as VP and General Manager of Cybersecurity Services at Symantec, Chief Security Officer at Rackspace, and VP of IT at Intuit.
"Deepwatch is making waves in the security industry, delivering a unique platform, differentiated solutions and expertise that customers trust to protect their environments 24/7," said Lionato. "I am excited to be joining Deepwatch and leading a team centered around delivering stronger security and exceptional experiences for our customers."
As EVP of Security Operations, Lionato will oversee all aspects of delivering Deepwatch's managed security solutions. He will oversee the company's security analysts, engineers, threat analytics, intelligence, and customer experience teams with a focus on delivering positive outcomes that measurably improve security posture for customers.
"We're extremely pleased to welcome John to Deepwatch," said Bobby Christian, Chief Operating Officer. "John's leadership experience and deep domain expertise will make a huge impact as we continue to advance our services, platform and customer experiences. Our customers trust Deepwatch as an extension of their teams, and having John on board reinforces our commitment to providing the industry's highest level of service."
Deepwatch's service offerings include managed detection and response (MDR) and managed services for endpoint detection and response (EDR), vulnerability management (VM), advanced threat hunting and firewall management. Powered by the Deepwatch world-class security operations platform and delivered by dedicated teams of security experts, Deepwatch's services provide the fastest, high-fidelity detection available so organizations can mitigate risk, automate response and quickly contain threats.
About Deepwatch
Deepwatch is the leader in managed security services, protecting organizations from ever-increasing cyber threats 24/7/365. Powered by Deepwatch's cloud-based security operations platform, Deepwatch provides the industry's fastest, most comprehensive detection and automated response to cyber threats together with tailored guidance from dedicated experts to mitigate risk and measurably improve security posture. Hundreds of organizations, from Fortune 100 to mid-sized enterprises, trust Deepwatch to protect their business. Visit www.deepwatch.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005123/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
