Hiya Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Proves adherence to international best practices for information security management
Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced that it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), further demonstrating the company's commitment to following global best practices when it comes to securing and protecting corporate data.
The rigorous certification process, which took more than a year to complete, required Hiya to document and follow a comprehensive framework for information security, focusing on risk mitigation, staff training, measurement and monitoring, continuous improvement, and more.
"We're pleased to achieve ISO 27001 certification as part of our ongoing commitment to following best practices for information security management," said Kush Parikh, president at Hiya. "Our mission of modernizing the voice call with trust, identity, and intelligence depends on the integrity of our data. Protecting that data on behalf of our customers and partners is of utmost importance."
ISO 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Hiya's certification was issued by A-lign, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States on successful completion of a formal audit.
The certification is evidence that Hiya has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer information associated with its caller identification and call protection services, commonly known as Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect.
Last fall, Hiya also achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance, another independent industry verification demonstrating that effective controls are in place relevant to information security, processing, integrity, availability, confidentiality, and privacy.
Interested in learning more?
-
Enterprises interested in Hiya's Branded Call service can learn more at
www.hiya.com/connect.
-
Carriers interested in Hiya's call protection service can learn more at
www.hiya.com/protect.
About Hiya
Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world's leading Voice Performance Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya's SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 200 million users, power services like AT&T Call Protect and Samsung Smart Call, and deliver voice performance insights to businesses across the globe. Learn more at www.hiya.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005144/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.