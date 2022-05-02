Hiya Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Proves adherence to international best practices for information security management

Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced that it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), further demonstrating the company's commitment to following global best practices when it comes to securing and protecting corporate data.

The rigorous certification process, which took more than a year to complete, required Hiya to document and follow a comprehensive framework for information security, focusing on risk mitigation, staff training, measurement and monitoring, continuous improvement, and more.

"We're pleased to achieve ISO 27001 certification as part of our ongoing commitment to following best practices for information security management," said Kush Parikh, president at Hiya. "Our mission of modernizing the voice call with trust, identity, and intelligence depends on the integrity of our data. Protecting that data on behalf of our customers and partners is of utmost importance."

ISO 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Hiya's certification was issued by A-lign, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States on successful completion of a formal audit.

The certification is evidence that Hiya has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer information associated with its caller identification and call protection services, commonly known as Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect.

Last fall, Hiya also achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance, another independent industry verification demonstrating that effective controls are in place relevant to information security, processing, integrity, availability, confidentiality, and privacy.

Interested in learning more?

Enterprises interested in Hiya's Branded Call service can learn more at

www.hiya.com/connect.

www.hiya.com/connect. Carriers interested in Hiya's call protection service can learn more at

www.hiya.com/protect.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world's leading Voice Performance Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya's SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 200 million users, power services like AT&T Call Protect and Samsung Smart Call, and deliver voice performance insights to businesses across the globe. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005144/en/