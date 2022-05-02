Robins Financial Credit Union Announces Elimination of Non-Sufficient Funds Fees

Robins Financial Credit Union announced that they plan to remove Non-Sufficient Funds (NSF) fees for all members. This change will go into effect as of May 1, 2022. The elimination of NSF fees is part of the credit union's ongoing commitment to offering low or no fee services to their members. These changes complement the credit union's mission to be Member Focused, Financial Partners, and Community Proud.

In addition to eliminating the NSF fees, Robins Financial is also eliminating the $10 Bounce Protection fee if a transaction takes the account negative less than $50 as well as continuing to offer one free Bounce Protection fee per member account should the transaction take the account negative more than $50. This courtesy pay program is optional and members can opt in or out at any time.

Through the elimination of these fees, Robins Financial members will save an additional $5 million per year.

"Our hope is to see our members be more financially secure because of this action and promote financial fairness throughout our membership and help underserved communities," said President and CEO Christina O'Brien. "We're constantly working to offer the best value possible for our members."

Since 1954, Robins Financial has been committed to providing the quality products and services their members need to achieve financial success. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, they are able to give their earnings back to their members by providing low to no fees on all of their accounts, as well as generally better rates on loans and deposit accounts.

The credit union will also continue to offer no-fee Overdraft Protection Transfer service. Members with a checking account can sign up for overdraft protection by linking their checking account to a savings account or even a Visa® credit card. If sufficient funds are not available in the checking account when a qualifying transaction is processed, funds are then transferred from the linked account at no cost to the member.

Robins Financial Credit Union is a local non-profit financial cooperative with twenty-two branches in Central Georgia. Robins Financial currently provides financial services to over 243,000 members, with assets exceeding $4 billion. www.robinsfcu.org.

