Beacon Announces Digital Integration With AccuLynx

Customers benefit from a single platform to manage jobs and place material orders
Beacon BECN (the "Company") announced today that its digital integration with AccuLynx is live and immediately available to customers. AccuLynx is a leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors. This integration combines both companies' industry-leading digital solutions to save customers time and create efficiencies.
Beacon's PRO+ e-commerce functionality is now available in real time via the AccuLynx platform, where customers can place orders directly with their local Beacon branch from the same system they use to manage their roofing jobs. By authenticating their Beacon PRO+ account inside of AccuLynx, roofing companies can access Beacon's extensive product catalog and pricing. This integration eliminates the need for customers to log in and out of different portals and enables them to build and submit orders to Beacon in minutes, more accurately, and all with the click of a button.
Mike Stein, Chief Executive Officer of AccuLynx said, "The combination of AccuLynx's industry-leading business management technology and Beacon's extensive inventory of materials not only modernizes the workflow between contractors and suppliers but also positions their businesses for greater growth."
"We are focused on serving our customers in the way that brings them the most value," said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at Beacon. "We're pleased to team up with AccuLynx and deliver another digital innovation for our customers that supports our Ambition 2025 plan to grow faster than the market by focusing on our customers' needs."
About Beacon
Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILTTM, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which helps customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005068/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.