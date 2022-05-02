Consolidated Communications Expanding Fidium to 50 Additional Markets in Five States

Fidium Fiber Expanding to California, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Texas; 1 Gig Internet, mesh WiFi 6 and Attune network management app for $70 Per Month
Consolidated Communications CNSL, a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., is expanding its consumer fiber internet service, Fidium, to 50 markets in California, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Texas. This month, more than 300,000 homes across five states will be able to sign up to get Fidium Fiber internet, with another 93,000 homes lighting up by the end of 2022.
"Fidium is the future of Consolidated's consumer fiber internet service and we're thrilled to bring symmetrical, Gig fiber services to more customers throughout our service area," said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. "By bringing Fidium to five more states, we're delivering on our commitment to provide the most reliable, high-speed internet with the superior experience our customers want and deserve. Fidium provides quality of life and economic development benefits that will transform our communities."
Fidium offers high-speed internet nearly 10 times faster than the national average and is backed by an all-new customer experience. The new service offers simple, straightforward plans and pricing, whole home mesh WiFi 6, and symmetrical Gigabit fiber internet for $70 per month, including installation and equipment with no contract or required bundles. A variety of high-speed fiber plans are available starting at $35 per month.
Fidium Fiber plans include:
- Simple, affordable pricing ($70 per month for Gig service) that includes WiFi equipment and installation, with no required bundles, no data caps and no contract;
- An intelligent whole-home mesh WiFi experience that starts with a top-rated WiFi 6 gateway and up to two extenders;
- The Attune WiFi app, which offers new insights, more customization, more control and an unprecedented level of communication from your network and your smart home devices;
- Easy, hassle-free installation on your schedule with text updates and two-hour appointment windows;
- Intuitive customer portal with self-service options;
- Real time, proactive network monitoring to solve issues remotely before customers even know they are happening; and
- Premium technical support provided by experienced, compassionate team members.
Fidium launched in November 2021 in select Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont communities. With the expansion of Fidium to five additional states, roughly 25 percent of Consolidated's service area now has access to the consumer fiber service.
To learn more, visit www.fidiumfiber.com. Follow Fidium on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FidiumFiber and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FidiumFiber.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. CNSL is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.
