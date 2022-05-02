Automation Personnel Services Named Among Top Staffing Agencies

Automation Personnel Services has been named one of Tampa's top staffing agencies in a recent independent ranking. The ranking published by Find My Profession (findmyprofession.com), ranked Automation Personnel Services #2 of the top six staffing agencies in the greater Tampa area. For the ranking, Find My Profession considered various factors including:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005009/en/
Amanda Pruitt, Branch Manager of Automation Personnel Services Tampa. Automation Personnel Services was recently ranked #2 among the top six staffing agencies in the Tampa-St. Petersburg by the industry experts Find My Profession. (Photo: Business Wire)
Credentials: Overall experience, awards, and certifications.
Opportunities: Number and variety of jobs available.
Customer Service: Guarantees and reviews.
The poll concluded: "Automation Personnel Services provides nationwide service to employers and job seekers. They are recognized as one of the "Largest U.S. Staffing Firms" by Staffing Industry Analysts. Whether you are looking for a technical position or a future-proof career, they have suitable options for you."
"I am so proud to be a part of the Automation Personnel Services Tampa team that is dedicated to taking care of our clients and our employees alike," says Amanda Pruitt, Automation Personnel Services Tampa Branch Manager. "It is a pleasure to serve the community and we are thrilled to be considered among the top staffing agencies in the greater Tampa area."
Automation Personnel Services Tampa is located at 3904G West Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33614 and can be reached at (813) 888-7508.
ABOUT AUTOMATION PERSONNEL SERVICES, INC.
Automation Personnel Services was founded in 1990 in Birmingham, Alabama and has grown to become one of the largest independently owned staffing companies. They now have 36 offices in ten states throughout the Southeast. Automation specializes in providing light industrial employees to a variety of customers across the country with temporary and temp-to-hire associates, as well as executive recruiting.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005009/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.