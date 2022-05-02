Automation Personnel Services Named Among Top Staffing Agencies

Automation Personnel Services has been named one of Tampa's top staffing agencies in a recent independent ranking. The ranking published by Find My Profession (findmyprofession.com), ranked Automation Personnel Services #2 of the top six staffing agencies in the greater Tampa area. For the ranking, Find My Profession considered various factors including:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005009/en/

Amanda Pruitt, Branch Manager of Automation Personnel Services Tampa. Automation Personnel Services was recently ranked #2 among the top six staffing agencies in the Tampa-St. Petersburg by the industry experts Find My Profession. (Photo: Business Wire)

Credentials: Overall experience, awards, and certifications.

Opportunities: Number and variety of jobs available.

Customer Service: Guarantees and reviews.

The poll concluded: "Automation Personnel Services provides nationwide service to employers and job seekers. They are recognized as one of the "Largest U.S. Staffing Firms" by Staffing Industry Analysts. Whether you are looking for a technical position or a future-proof career, they have suitable options for you."

"I am so proud to be a part of the Automation Personnel Services Tampa team that is dedicated to taking care of our clients and our employees alike," says Amanda Pruitt, Automation Personnel Services Tampa Branch Manager. "It is a pleasure to serve the community and we are thrilled to be considered among the top staffing agencies in the greater Tampa area."

Automation Personnel Services Tampa is located at 3904G West Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33614 and can be reached at (813) 888-7508.

ABOUT AUTOMATION PERSONNEL SERVICES, INC.

Automation Personnel Services was founded in 1990 in Birmingham, Alabama and has grown to become one of the largest independently owned staffing companies. They now have 36 offices in ten states throughout the Southeast. Automation specializes in providing light industrial employees to a variety of customers across the country with temporary and temp-to-hire associates, as well as executive recruiting.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005009/en/