National Water Safety Month Kicks off Summer Swim Season

Big Blue Swim School Shares Top Safety Tips for a Safe and Confident Summer

May is National Water Safety Month and the ideal time for parents and caregivers to ensure their children are prepared for a summer of water-safe activities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, swimming is the fourth most popular sport or activity in the U.S., and unfortunately, more than 50% of Americans either can't swim or don't know basic water competency skills, according to the American Red Cross. With eight out of 10 Americans planning to swim in a pool this summer, swim lessons are imperative for a safe experience for everyone. The positive news is that formal swimming lessons from a trained instructor, school or organization can reduce the chance of drowning by 88%.

In honor of National Water Safety Month, Big Blue Swim School unveils its new safety system, easily remembered with the SAFER acronym:

S wim with a buddy and designate a Water Watcher: Identify an adult in your group who keeps a close eye on swimmers and rotate that person every 30 minutes to avoid supervision fatigue.

A cquire CPR and first aid training: Parents and caregivers are encouraged to take CPR and first aid training with a reputable group such as the American Red Cross, enabling them to respond quickly and confidently in case of injury.

F ind and reduce water hazards: Install fencing, locks and alarms around water if you have a pool at home, don't leave toys or items of interest near the water and ensure proper fitting life jackets are available for any water activities.

E nroll in swim lessons to improve your skills: The CDC notes that formal swim lessons reduce drowning by 88%, making year-round formal swim lessons the best way to help a child be ready around the water.

R espond fast and call 911 for emergencies: A drowning incident isn't always obvious, making closer supervision essential for any water activity. Ensure the Water Watcher can respond quickly and dial 911 in case of emergency.

"Summer is a great time for families to spend time outdoors and around the water," says Chris DeJong, Founder and President of Big Blue Swim School, and five-time U.S. National Champion swimmer. "Water has numerous benefits, including boosting physical health and improving mental health, and Big Blue Swim School wants children and caregivers to feel confident spending time around the water. National Water Safety Month is the perfect reminder to schedule swim lessons and ensure parents and caregivers are educated on proper water safety precautions."

About Big Blue Swim School

Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong and now has pools in the Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, and Northern Virginia areas. Big Blue offers an unparalleled swim lesson experience made easier and more effective by professional instructors, proprietary technology and curriculum, and family-friendly facilities. Big Blue creates and celebrates Big Moments in the pool which lead to kids learning they can achieve anything in life. To learn more visit www.BigBlueSwimSchool.com.

