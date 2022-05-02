The Budd Group Introduces BreatheWell Air Quality Program

-Program helps businesses create healthier indoor environments-
The Budd Group introduces its BreatheWell air quality program. Consisting of air measurement, air purification and protective barrier coatings, BreatheWell offers a wholistic approach to improving indoor air quality (IAQ) and creating healthier indoor environments in schools, universities, offices and other types of facilities.
"Removing common allergens, pollutants and odors from a facility's air offers numerous health and wellness benefits," said Matt Streiff, vice president of marketing and specialty services, The Budd Group. "We offer a consultative approach to air purification that makes it easy for any organization to improve its IAQ and meet new customer demands around indoor air quality and facility hygiene."
The BreatheWell program begins with a consultation from The Budd Group to establish the best air quality strategy. This includes measuring particulate levels, total Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), carbon emissions and other items to determine the most effective approach to air purification.
BreatheWell offers in-room, in-ceiling and in-duct systems, pending a facility's size and footprint. The state-of-the-art air purification equipment is certified by the WELL Building Institute, CDC, EPA and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). It also includes an air purifying LED light panel and protective barrier coatings that kill bacteria on surfaces quickly to prevent bacteria from becoming odor causing.
With multiple treatment options, BreatheWell offers a flexible approach to air purification that meets the requirements of any type and size facility.
"There is no one-size-fits-all strategy to air purification," Streiff added. "We diagnose air quality issues and recommend the best strategy for cleaning a facility's air based on its unique requirements."
For more information about BreatheWell, visit www.buddgroup.com/breathewell-air-quality-program-with-the-budd-group.
About The Budd Group
With more than 4,000 employees, The Budd Group is a leading building services contractor (BSC) delivering high-quality janitorial, maintenance, landscaping and facility support solutions to customers across the Southeast. For more information about The Budd Group, visit www.buddgroup.com.
