POTTERY BARN KIDS, POTTERY BARN TEEN, AND WEST ELM KIDS LAUNCH NEW COLLABORATION WITH INTERIOR DESIGNER, SARAH SHERMAN SAMUEL

Co-Branded Collections Include New Home Furnishings for Kids and Teens in Nature-Inspired Styles

Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, and West Elm Kids, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announce new collections for kids and teens as part of a collaboration with renowned interior designer, Sarah Sherman Samuel. The new multi-brand collaboration is Samuel's first and only home furnishings partnership in the children's home furnishings market. Every piece within the co-branded collections was thoughtfully designed to encompass Samuel's whimsical yet modern aesthetic with the industry-leading safety, sustainability and craftsmanship standards of the West Elm Kids, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen brands. The collections are available now and include furniture, accessories and textiles designed to grow with your family.

"Landscapes and the soft shapes found in nature inspired both the design silhouettes and thoughtful materials for this collaboration," said Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President of Product Development, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. "Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen have a deeply rooted commitment to designing pieces that are better for people and the planet. The collection includes organic cotton, GREENGUARD gold certified furniture and supports responsible forest management using FSC-certified wood."

"We had so much fun partnering with Sarah to bring her designs to life," said Jeffrey Hannoosh, Senior Vice President of Product Development, West Elm. "The extensive breadth of products, elevated and playful materiality, and thoughtful details in this collection reflect Sarah's vision and highlight West Elm's commitment to forward design for all ages."

Samuel drew inspiration for the collaboration from the two places she has called home when designing each piece in the collection: the desert and the forest. These two settings are used in juxtaposition, resulting in textural, abstract pieces in unique shapes and colors. Samuel was also inspired by her own experience as a mother, utilizing the color palettes from her own children's bedrooms in pieces like the sand-toned bunk bed. The imaginative collection is rooted in references to nature that are playful yet sophisticated, so each piece can grow with the child or teen. Geometric patterns, curved lines, and hand-drawn scallop detailing, seen in the furniture and textiles, appear soft and welcoming to the eye. Each design was thoughtfully crafted to give kids and teens the opportunity to mix and match for a space that is both artful and modern.

"Partnering with Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen and West Elm Kids on my first children's home furnishings collection is a special moment for me, especially as a mother," said Sarah Sherman Samuel. "This collaboration is close to my heart, deeply inspired by my own children, personal sense of awe for nature and love of texture and shape."

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids' mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family's home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen's offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT WEST ELM KIDS

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people's lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. West Elm Kids debuted in 2021. It introduces the brand's original, modern designs and ‘Good Design' approach to an array of GREENGUARD, Fair Trade Certified™, and 100 percent organic cotton products. West Elm Kids today features more than 2,000 products for baby, kids, and teens. West Elm is a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT SARAH SHERMAN SAMUEL

Sarah Sherman Samuel is a multidisciplinary designer with a celebrity clientele, who splits her time between Los Angeles, California and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Her holistic design approach spans interiors, textiles, furniture and decorative arts. Sarah is known for effortlessly combining styles to create distinctive spaces that are relaxed but edited and modern but warm. Her work has been featured on the covers of Architectural Digest, Domino Magazine, Living etc., and Sunset Magazine as well as in the pages of Elle Decoration, Dwell Magazine, Traditional Home and Interior Design Magazine. Deeply inspired by the natural world, Sarah looks to nature's juxtaposition of materiality, pattern, texture, and patina to inspire a grounded yet organic feeling in the spaces she designs. Her work follows a wabi-sabi approach, finding authenticity in the unexpected and warmth in the imperfect. She believes that a home should be a true reflection of its inhabitants, a sanctuary whose story will unfold alongside its owners. To help anchor that story, Sarah takes a truly comprehensive approach, touching every element of designing a space. From siting a new-build to textile design, restoring the bones of a 200-year-old relic to bespoke furniture design, custom built-ins to wallpaper designs, Sarah takes a holistic approach to helping her clients create their home's story. She applies a similar narrative philosophy to her commercial projects. The result is a design ethos that feels purposeful yet uncontrived, raw yet polished, structured yet whimsical, much like nature itself. The SSS Design studio was founded in Los Angeles in 2014 and is currently nestled in the woods of West Michigan with clients across the US.

