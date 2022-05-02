Payix and Nortridge Software Expand Exclusive Partnership to Enable Clients to Accept Online Cash

Enhanced technology integration between Payix and Nortridge Software answers increased demand for cash payments
Payix, a REPAY company and nationwide leader in borrower-facing collections and communications tools, proudly announces an expansion of its exclusive partnership with Nortridge Software, a leading software provider for lenders and loan servicing companies, to provide online cash payment acceptance, known as eCash, to Nortridge clients.
eCash streamlines payment acceptance by enabling borrowers to make payments on their loans using cash at thousands of participating retail locations, including major convenience stores, dollar stores and pharmacies. Cash payments are then settled electronically to the system of record to simplify reconciliation and end-to-end payment management all from one place.
Payix eCash technology will be embedded within the Nortridge Loan Management System (LMS), providing clients with enhanced payment acceptance capabilities, robust reporting, streamlined workflows and simpler reconciliation through the real-time integration.
"We are excited to add an online cash payment acceptance offering to our exclusive partnership with Nortridge Software," said Preston Cecil, co-founder of Payix. "As a company focused on enhancing the borrower experience, we aim to improve the loan repayment process by offering convenient payment solutions for lenders and their borrowers. Our expanded partnership with Nortridge will continue to provide lenders with the ability to meet consumers' payment preferences by equipping them with a cash payment option."
"Lenders are always striving for ways to improve collections," said Greg Hindson, Nortridge Software president and CEO. "The integration between Nortridge and Payix makes it easy for borrowers to pay anywhere and anytime – benefiting both borrowers and lenders."
About Payix
Payix, a REPAY company, helps lenders and loan servicers improve their ability to engage with borrowers and collect payments. Payix borrower-facing tools – with real-time loan management system integration – display client branding for quick borrower adoption and lasting utilization. Using Payix state-of-the-art technology, lenders and loan servicers can instantly communicate with borrowers across multiple channels and secure qualified promises, one-time and scheduled payments. For more information, visit payix.net.
About REPAY
REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.
About Nortridge Software
Nortridge Software LLC provides lenders and loan servicers with the automation needed to more profitably originate, service, collect and report on loan portfolios. Since 1981, Nortridge has leveraged its experience in banking, lending, and software development to provide clients with quality software solutions and excellent support services. Today, the Nortridge Loan System is valued by loan servicing companies representing a wide range of industries and loan portfolio sizes. The company is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif. For more information, visit nortridge.com.
