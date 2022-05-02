Bioceres Crop Solutions to Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres" or the "Company") BIOX, a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.
Bioceres Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco, Chief Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube and Head of Investor Relations Rodrigo Krause will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company's website here.
To access the call, please use the following information:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, May 12, 2022
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. EDT, 5:30 a.m. PDT
|
Toll Free dial-in number:
|
1-844-200-6205
|
Toll/International dial-in number:
|
1-929-526-1599
|
Conference ID:
|
922379
|
Webcast:
|
Click here
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website here.
A replay of the call will be available through May 17, 2022 following the conference.
|
Toll Free Replay Number:
|
1-866-813-9403
|
International Replay Number:
|
+44 204 525 0658
|
Replay ID:
|
823380
About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. BIOX is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005187/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.