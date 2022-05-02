iHeartMedia Welcomes Sarah Van Mosel as Executive Vice President of the iHeart Audience Network

iHeartMedia, Inc. IHRT, the leading audio company in America, today announced that it has named Sarah van Mosel as Executive Vice President of the iHeart Audience Network (iAN).

The iHeart Audience Network – the next evolution of audience-based buying – is a new service from iHeart that simplifies audio advertising. With inventory sourced from the expansive iHeartRadio database and other premium publishers across streaming and podcasting, the iHeart Audience Network is the leading service brands can rely on to reach addressable audiences in premium audio inventory at scale. Each network campaign will allow brands to unlock access to multiple services, including advanced targeting that looks across channels, devices and behaviors to pinpoint the right audience; and an upcoming one-of-a-kind brand safety tech tool, developed by iHeartMedia in partnership with Sounder, called Audio Intelligence, using AI and machine learning to check content against the IAB's standards for brand safety. Today, the iHeart Audience Network spans streaming and podcasting - with the added reach of broadcast radio available too.

As Executive Vice President for the iHeart Audience Network, van Mosel will additionally assist with iAN sales operations, publisher development and podcast slate partnerships for iHeartPodcasts, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac. With her experience as a force in the podcasting business, van Mosel will work closely with Carter Brokaw, President of Digital Revenue Strategy to bolster iHeart's continued growth in the space. She will report to Conal Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group.

"The iHeart Audience Network is the first and only audio marketplace that seamlessly unifies all forms of audio with one common set of audiences, and we're thrilled Sarah is bringing her expertise, vision and talent to take these unique capabilities to their full potential for advertisers and publishers," said Byrne. "She's been at the forefront of innovation in podcasting from the very beginning and her unique perspective on the rapidly growing medium will ensure this venture becomes the premier service for all brands. The team is looking forward to seeing where she takes iAN next."

A long-time champion of the industry and creator community, van Mosel most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Stitcher, where she led podcast revenue strategy across SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher. Van Mosel was part of the leadership team that oversaw Stitcher's acquisition by SiriusXM in October 2020. Following the acquisition, she was responsible for integrating Stitcher's sales organization, setting direction for revenue growth and scaling opportunities for podcast monetization.

Van Mosel has also held multiple executive roles within the podcast space. As Chief Podcast Sales and Strategy Officer at Market Enginuity, van Mosel built the monetization engine for podcasts from PRX, Radiotopia, The Moth and TED Talks Daily. In addition to overseeing revenue generation, van Mosel drove content acquisition and business development across 13 public media stations in the top 10 U.S. markets. Prior to Market Enginuity, van Mosel has also held senior positions at Acast and WNYC. Additionally, she's a founding member of the IAB Podcast Working Group.

"My path to iHeart has been a long one, but each step of the way has equipped me with the exact set of skills I need to lock arms with this outstanding team," says van Mosel. "Anyone who knows me knows I love to build. I love to push the industry forward. The team at iHeart is poised to completely transform the audio industry and I can't wait to be a part of it."

iHeartMedia, Inc. IHRT is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined, and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

