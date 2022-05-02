Xchange Benefits Acquires the Employer Stop Loss Renewal Rights of Employer Benefit Underwriters, Inc.

Xchange Benefits, LLC, a property and casualty managing general underwriter specializing in accident and health insurance, announced that it has purchased the renewal rights of Employer Benefit Underwriters, Inc.'s employer stop loss portfolio, effective immediately. Founded in 1996 in Daytona Beach, Fla., Employer Benefit Underwriters, Inc. ("EBU") has been a managing general underwriter of employer stop loss business under the leadership of Howard Huneke.
This acquisition enables Xchange Benefits, a subsidiary of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. AMBC, to expand its nationwide footprint through the addition of new producer relationships that have been solidified over the years by EBU. Employer Stop Loss remains a growing market segment, and Xchange will continue to proactively pursue opportunities in this sector.
"Howard Huneke and the EBU team have built a fabulous business over many years which we are excited about integrating into our Xchange Platform. We very much look forward to welcoming EBU's partners and clients into the Xchange family," said Peter McGuire, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Xchange Benefits. "Xchange prides itself on industry leading service and underwriting creativity, and we are eager to show our capabilities to EBU's family of clients and partners."
"We are extremely happy to welcome the EBU team to the Xchange Benefits family and we also look forward to providing the same exceptional service that our Xchange Benefits clients have enjoyed over the years to all of EBU's producers," said James Denison, Chief Underwriting Officer and Executive Vice President of Xchange Benefits.
McGuire added, "I am happy that we will be able to continue to be the beneficiaries of Howard's vast industry experience and am delighted that Howard has agreed to remain as an advisor to Xchange Benefits."
Huneke said, "The EBU team is excited to join the Xchange family, bringing their years of experience, while looking forward to learning and growing as part of Xchange Benefits."
About Xchange Benefits
Founded in 2010, Xchange Benefits, LLC is a diverse group of business units focused on the global insurance and reinsurance industry. Led by a team who have industry leading experience, Xchange Benefits underwrites, consults, creates products, creates retail distribution, structures risk, transacts reinsurance, advises on capital deployment and most importantly, listens to their clients. Xchange Benefits have a corporate office in Armonk, New York and an office in Indianapolis, Indiana.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005186/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.