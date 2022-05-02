Citrix® Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Status

US government agencies can now leverage company's market-leading digital workspace solutions to enable secure work anywhere, anytime from any device

Citrix Systems, Inc. CTXS today announced that it has achieved the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) Moderate Status, clearing the way for U.S. government agencies to use the company's market-leading digital workspace solutions to empower secure work anywhere, anytime from any device. The authorization was approved for Citrix Cloud Government™ and Citrix DaaS by the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) and Joint Authorization Board (JAB) following a rigorous review process.

"As digital government and hybrid work models take hold across the public sector, it is critical that agencies have tools they can use to deliver secure and reliable access to the systems and information their employees need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done," said Tom Holland, Senior Vice President, Americas Sales, Citrix. "With the authorization of Citrix DaaS, government agencies can now easily use our secure FedRAMP authorized cloud service offering in a simple, secure, flexible way."

Citrix Cloud Government is a digital workspace platform uniquely designed to meet the needs of the public sector. With Citrix Cloud Government and Citrix DaaS, government IT teams can deploy, manage, and optimize workloads on any government-grade infrastructure in a manner that is:

Simple – Virtual apps and desktops can be quickly and easily deployed through a streamlined interface

Flexible – Workloads can be deployed on-prem or in the cloud

Scalable – Resources can be scaled up or down as necessary through a simple, web-based UI management console.

Secure – Information and apps can be kept secure no matter where work is being done using a zero-trust security model

About Citrix

Citrix CTXS builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

