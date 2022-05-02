Vapotherm to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO ("Vapotherm" or the "Company"), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy® products which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Vapotherm's management team will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.
To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (833) 714-0922 for U.S. callers, or +1 (778) 560-2684 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference code 6179275. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Vapotherm website at: http://investors.vapotherm.com/events-and-presentations/events. The webcast replay will be available on the Vapotherm website for 90 days following completion of the call. A replay of this conference call will be available by telephone through May 11, 2022 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or +1 (416) 621-4642 outside of the U.S. The replay access code is 6179275.
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The Company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 3.2 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.
Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free non-invasive ventilatory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The Precision Flow system's mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication
Website Information
Vapotherm routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.vapotherm.com/. Vapotherm intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with Vapotherm's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of Vapotherm's website, in addition to following Vapotherm's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Vapotherm's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005188/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
