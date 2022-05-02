Akoya Is the First Third-Party Service Provider for Tokenized Payments

Tokenizing bank account information eliminates the need for consumer account numbers to be shared or stored when used for payments – a significant step forward in ensuring privacy and security.
Akoya is the first third-party service provider to provide access to the Secure Token Exchange (STE), a new optional capability from The Clearing House (TCH) that issues tokens for financial institutions' account numbers, for the RTP® network and EPN, the real-time payments and Automated Clearing House (ACH) networks operated by TCH.
Financial institutions will be able to tokenize customer account information and share those tokens with fintechs and data aggregators through Akoya. Instead of account and routing numbers, these tokens can be used for initiating and requesting payments and linking payment accounts.
"Currently, moving money in the United States requires sensitive account information to be widely shared between multiple parties, which increases the risk of fraud if and when the data is exposed. In addition, a breach at one entity holding that data requires a consumer closing and opening a new account at their bank – a complicated, cost-heavy, and cumbersome process," said Stuart Rubinstein, CEO of Akoya. "Tokenization can mitigate risks and reduce costs in case of a breach since only the token issued to the impacted financial institution needs to be changed – not the underlying account."
TCH's STE issues a unique token – a random string of characters to financial institutions that participate in the service and sponsored token requestors. Each token stands in for the actual account number of a deposit account and may be used by a third party (e.g., a fintech app). Any scenario that requires the storage of account information would see a significant decrease in risk and liability by leveraging tokenized account numbers.
"Akoya will accelerate the adoption of our Secure Token Exchange across financial services and reduce overall risk in the payments space," said Jeffrey Williams, Senior Vice President of Product Development at TCH. "Tokenization will not affect how payments are conducted on either RTP or ACH rails."
Akoya will act as an agent for financial institutions that participate in TCH's token service to request and receive tokens, creating a token-requestor gateway for entities connected to Akoya. This removes the need for financial institutions, fintechs, and data aggregators to integrate directly with TCH's token service if they have already integrated with Akoya.
TCH is a member of Akoya's Board of Directors.
To learn more, see this tokenization whitepaper on the process and role Akoya has in connecting financial institutions to the token service.
About Akoya
Akoya is transforming the way consumer financial data is accessed and shared. Through a single integration to the Akoya Data Access Network, data aggregators and fintechs can directly connect with financial institutions to securely obtain consumer-permissioned financial data through APIs. Akoya manages these relationships and serves as an interoperable solution available to the entire financial services industry. Please visit www.akoya.com or follow Akoya on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.
About The Clearing House
The Clearing House operates U.S.-based payments networks that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each day through the wire, ACH, check image, and real-time payments. It is the nation's most experienced payments company, with a long track record of providing secure and reliable systems, payments innovation, and strategic thought leadership to financial institutions. In 2017, The Clearing House revolutionized U.S. payments by introducing the RTP® network, which supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments and the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. These RTP capabilities enable all financial institutions to offer safer, faster, and smarter digital transaction services for corporate and retail customers. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005167/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.