Westinghouse Names Margaret Cosentino Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Westinghouse Electric Company has appointed Margaret Cosentino as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, effective immediately. In this role, Margaret is responsible for Westinghouse's strategic approach to global government relations, public policy, communications, brand reputation, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

"Margaret is an insightful leader with an impressive track record and substantial experience in industrial and global operations," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer. "This, paired with the strong relationships that she has cultivated at the federal and international levels, will serve us well as she accelerates the development and execution of key government affairs and stakeholder engagement strategies for Westinghouse on a global scale."

Margaret most recently led public policy for Northrop Grumman and previously ran global government relations for Arconic. She brings 20 years of experience in global government affairs, international business development and strategy for aerospace, defense and metals companies.

Margaret earned a bachelor of science in International Politics from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service (SFS) and a master's in International Economics and Strategic Studies from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

