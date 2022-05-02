Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zymeworks Inc. ZYME, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in an upcoming investor conference:
- H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Zymeworks will participate virtually in one-on-one meetings on May 24th – 26th and a corporate presentation will be available virtually on May 24th at 7 a.m. ET.
The presentation will be available on Zymeworks' website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.
About Zymeworks Inc.
Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks' lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab, is a novel Azymetric™ HER2-targeted bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. Zymeworks' second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2‑targeted antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks' proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For more information on our ongoing clinical trials visit www.zymeworksclinicaltrials.com. For additional information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.
