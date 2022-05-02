MDT Recognized by NACUSO as 2022 CUSO of the Year

CUSO awarded for providing substantial value to credit unions and their members

Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core processing system from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, has been named by NACUSO as the 2022 CUSO of the Year. Winners were announced during the awards presentation on April 27th at the NACUSO Network Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Candidates for the award are evaluated based on thought leadership and critical thinking; innovation in organization design; value created through the use of collaboration; implementation and execution; and results, outcomes and performance.

MDT was founded in 2003 by seven credit unions seeking a more efficient, cost effective solution for data processing. Today, MDT has partnered with more than 100 credit unions across the country, serving two million members with $22 billion in assets. In addition to hosting Episys core platform from Symitar, the CUSO hosts dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services that help run the entire institution, including digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. They continue to add to the offering with modern technologies, including a recently launched data analytics division.

MDT has demonstrated its dedication to creating a strong credit union community through the two annual events it hosts, the CEO Forum and MDT Connect. The CUSO hosts these events to facilitate and nurture industry and client collaboration. They provide an environment where credit unions can learn from one another as well as MDT's technology partners, sharing best practices and visions for the future in the spirit of the credit union movement.

"We are honored as this is a significant time to be recognized by NACUSO as the 2022 CUSO of the Year. Credit unions' technology plans are evolving at an unprecedented rate, and the partnership between MDT, our credit unions and our technology partners has never been as important as it is today," said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. "MDT has a unique understanding and relationship with our credit union clients and we are dedicated to helping them innovate, compete and grow through modern technology and services. We have been in this business for 19 years, and we've significantly grown and evolved, yet our mission remains the same: embracing the 'People Helping People' philosophy to impact local communities for generations to come."

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar®, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

