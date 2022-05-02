eLearning Brothers Acquires CoreAxis, an Award-Winning Learning Solutions Provider

Recent Acquisitions Position Learning Leader, eLearning Brothers, as Full-Service Learning Vendor
eLearning Brothers today announced their third acquisition of 2022. The learning services and technology company has acquired CoreAxis, a creative training design, development, and on-demand learning resource provider.
CoreAxis provides corporate training services and Staff Augmentation solutions, including custom blended learning and leadership development experiences; and scalable, mobile custom content development. With a 98% client retention rate, CoreAxis demonstrates a proven track record for increasing training metrics directly correlated to employee performance, maximized skills, and measurable ROI for the business.
"Since our founding, CoreAxis has been focused on creating impactful learning experiences for our clients through the custom creation of content, and our on-demand learning experts," said Mark Zides, founder and CEO of CoreAxis. "This acquisition provides a tremendous opportunity for our customers and talented associates to be part of the most exciting growth story in our industry. Adding global resources and a robust learning platform will position our combination for immediate success and long-term growth. My team is energized to embark on this exciting next chapter."
eLearning Brothers has declared big plans for future growth and this acquisition follows on the heels of two earlier acquisitions in 2022.
In January 2022, eLearning Brothers acquired Rehearsal, a video-based coaching and practice platform, and Origin Learning, an India-based company that provides learning design, development, and technology solutions.
"We are on a mission to be the one-stop for companies that want to create better learning experiences," said Andrew Scivally, CEO of eLearning Brothers. "We are uniquely positioned in the learning industry with creation tools, emerging technology, and learning services all under one roof. By bringing CoreAxis, a world-class, award-winning custom content provider with scalable Staff Augmentation services, into the fold, we can provide an exciting expanded new capability to our array of learning offerings. CoreAxis works with some of the world's top brands, and manages 2,500+ contract instructional designers and developers dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals."
In the past, organizations have had to partner with multiple vendors and providers to cover all their training needs, using one vendor's learning management system and a different tool to create eLearning content, all while maintaining multiple content and stock asset library subscriptions.
With all those services and needs covered by eLearning Brothers, organizations can save time and money while experiencing a more seamless learning development process.
The comprehensive suite of products and services offered by eLearning Brothers includes:
Products
- Gamification
- Virtual Reality
- Course Authoring
- Learning Platforms
- Video-Based Practice
Services
- Learning Strategy
- Custom Learning Design
- Staff Augmentation
RLG Capital & Trinity Investors continue to demonstrate the private equity firm's confidence in eLearning Brothers' vision of a one-stop integrated online platform for the corporate world. As part of that future vision, eLearning Brothers will be rebranding to ELB Learning.
To learn more about eLearning Brothers, visit https://www.elearningbrothers.com/.
About eLearning Brothers
eLearning Brothers offers products and services that help organizations create better learning experiences. Using our industry-leading solutions, organizations can create and deploy effective and engaging learning.
Our suite of products and services includes custom learning design and development, learning platforms, and development tools for creating interactive mobile learning, virtual reality, video-based coaching, and gaming learning experiences that rock.
