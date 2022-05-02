Cyngn Schedules 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Cyngn (or the "Company") CYN, a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET that same day.
Cyngn will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the close of the stock market on May 11, 2022. The Company will also host its earnings call that same day. Source: Cyngn
Participant Dial-in Numbers
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): (877) 407-9753
International (Toll): (201) 493-6739
To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before start time. The Company encourages all participants to also log into the live webcast as it expects to broadcast a short video showcasing a new product.
Webcast
The call will be available via online webcast at the "Events & Presentations" page of Cyngn's Investor Relations website: https://investors.cyngn.com/events-presentations/.
Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording shortly after the conclusion of the call at the above webcast link or at the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website (https://investors.cyngn.com/).
About Cyngn
Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).
