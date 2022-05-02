GroupBy To Host Panel on Optimizing eCommerce Conversions

May 4 Webinar to Include Retail Experts from Google, Authoritas and Crownpeak
GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, to host a panel discussion on May 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET. The event, ‘Three eCommerce Essentials for Conversion Optimization,' will address the connection between SEO, content market (CMS), and product discovery in converting shoppers into lifelong fans.
Moderated by Carrie Thorp, VP Retail & Consumer for Google Cloud, the panel will feature GroupBy's CEO, Roland Gossage; Marc Buschler, product manager eCommerce at Crownpeak and Laurence O'Toole, CEO of Authoritas. Participants will discuss the best tools for retailers and wholesalers to increase organic search visibility, site engagement, and product findability to increase conversion and revenue.
Key topics to be addressed include:
- Consumer trends and expectations that are reshaping the future of eCommerce, as seen by Google
- Challenges businesses face that prevent website visitors from turning into loyal customers
- Market intelligence that helps increase visibility and optimizes web and product pages at scale to keep customers engaged
- Crucial insights that help understand consumer behavior to make strategic content and merchandising decisions
- Omnichannel and unified commerce strategies that are personalizing the customer experience to deliver the right information and products at the right time on any device
- Democratization of AI to power search and recommendations and offer big data insights to merchandisers
"More than half of consumers abandon their entire online shopping cart if they can't find one item, resulting in an estimated $300 billion is lost annually in the U.S., according to Google. The eCommerce user experience, particularly for search, is critical in today's retail environment," shares Roland Gossage, CEO of GroupBy. "I'm excited to be joined by three industry leaders to discuss the state of today's eCommerce market, the current buyer journey, and the essential tools retailers need to invest in to drive sales."
The panel is free to attend. For additional details and to register, click HERE.
About GroupBy Inc.
GroupBy's fully cloud-native technology powers the world's most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites. Our SaaS-based, Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI, provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, recommendations, navigation, personalization, merchandising and search analytics, and is backed by our ongoing commitment to partnering with our clients. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas.
