1 in 2 girls are quitting sport due to periods, according to new global report by PUMA and Modibodi®

As part of the launch of their new leak-proof underwear collection, global sports company PUMA and leak-proof apparel company Modibodi® have commissioned a global survey that investigated the reason girls are leaving sport; shining a light on the numbers that really matter.

Sport is all about numbers. And when it comes to the celebration of sport, the goals kicked, and games won are the numbers that take centre stage. But there's series of numbers that are less well-known: the number of girls leaving sport daily, due to shame and fear of leaks.

The statistics unearthed were shocking, with 1 in 2 teens skipping sport because of their period. The PUMA and Modibodi® global survey discovered that for many girls, sport stops because of embarrassment, pain or fear of leaks during their period. The survey insights show how the culture and lack of innovation around periods is holding girls back from participating in sport. The discomfort of disposable products coupled, from a coaching perspective, with a lack of education and training, has meant that the result is female players finding the fear of leaking psychologically impacting their sporting performance.

With the subject of periods going undiscussed in the sports world, Australian PUMA athlete and AFL Collingwood star, Sabrina Frederick, is keen to break the stigma: "I was one of the ones who stayed in sport. But for many girls, that's not a reality. Periods shouldn't stop young girls from participating in sport. These are numbers we need to address, to keep girls in sport longer."

Ali Riley, New Zealand PUMA athlete and captain of the Football Ferns, says "It's time to break the silence and help women and girls stay comfortable and active during their period. What's fantastic about the PUMA x Modibodi active underwear collection is that it has been designed specifically to help making playing sport on your period more possible than ever before."

The PUMA x Modibodi collection replaces the need for disposable pads, liners and tampons as you play. Modibodi's proprietary Modifier Technology™ wicks moisture and sweat, locks away fluid and odour and keeps you feeling fresh and dry, without the discomfort of disposables.

"3 in 5 teens skip sport due to fear of leaking or revealing their period which is why we are thrilled to launch this collection with PUMA and together normalize menstruation and tackle the stigma that women can't be active on their periods or when experiencing any of life's leaks." said Kristy Chong, CEO and Founder, Modibodi

"Our data also shows that 1 in 2 experience discomfort from disposable menstrual products like pads and tampons when participating in sport or physical exercise- so by releasing this range of leak-proof underwear we are hoping to make playing sport on your period more comfortable, more protected, and more possible than ever. Changing the world should be as easy as changing your underwear. Waste-free, leak-free, worry-free protection."

Under the "She Moves Us" platform, PUMA together with Modibodi believe that everybody who wants to participate in exercise or sport should be given the opportunity to stay active and play.

"3 in 4 women believe periods need to be more openly discussed in the sports world and it's why we are proud to partner with Modibodi to shine a light on these numbers that really matter in sports." said Erin Longin, Global Director Running and Training business unit at PUMA. "As a global brand, we felt it important to do our part to address this issue."

As part of the launch, PUMA and Modibodi will work with PUMA's She Moves Us charity partner, Women Win, to donate bundle packs to 500 girls and women in need. "Period poverty is a huge issue globally but one that isn't nearly spoken about enough. Making sustainable menstrual products widely available is something that needs to be addressed urgently and that is why I am so proud to be a part of the PUMA x Modibodi collaboration", says Jodie Williams, British sprinter and PUMA athlete.

The PUMA x Modibodi collection consists of 3 styles of active underwear: thong, brief and boyshort, designed to suit every body. Each style is available in two colour ways: dark slate and grape wine and to maximise comfort whilst playing sports, includes a unique, 3mm thin gusset with Modibodi's scientifically proven absorbent Modifier Technology ™.

With a wider waist band to ensure security whilst playing and aerated side panels designed for comfort and to maximise airflow, the PUMA x Modibodi active underwear range offers women and girls the ability to stay active without having to worry about leaks, while reducing their monthly waste from period products.

The PUMA x Modibodi active underwear collection is available in selected stores and online at modibodi.com and puma.com



PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 14,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.



MODIBODI

Founded in 2013, Modibodi® is Australia's original leak-proof apparel brand, designing underwear, swimwear, active wear, maternity wear and reusable nappies to replace disposable hygiene products and offer a sustainable solution to manage periods, incontinence, discharge, breast milk leaks, sweat and more. Modibodi is warm, authentic and human. We help people with all kinds of leaky bodies get on with their lives. We're plain speaking and taboo breaking. We're comfortable in our own skin and not embarrassed to talk about leaky bodies – because they're part of life. We offer a range of products and sizes across our three brands: Modibodi®, Modibodi RED for tweens and teens, and Modibodi Men to manage incontinence, sweat and chafing. Our Modibodi leak-proof products have been scientifically tested and proven to absorb fluid, resist odour, and keep you dry, thanks to the brand's patented technology which keeps you feeling comfortable and confident and reduces the impact on the environment. Modibodi is committed to sustainability and social impact, helping end period poverty and normalising conversations about periods and leaks through education and supporting people in need globally. To date, Modibodi has sold millions of garments worldwide, saving billions of single-use disposable hygiene products such as pads, liners and tampons from ending up in landfill.

Changing the world should be as easy as changing your underwear. Waste-free, leak-free, worry- free protection.

Source: PUMA and Modibodi® Global Survey into Girls Leaving Sport

Survey of 1000 girls and women globally, focusing the impact periods have on their relationship to sport, it psychologically impacts on performance as well as the degrees of support received from coaches, schools' education and physical product technology.

Countries: Australia, New Zealand, USA, UK, Europe

