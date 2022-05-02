WNS Recognized as a 'Leader' in the U.S. for Intelligent Business Automation by ISG

WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader' in Intelligent Business Automation by ISG in their 2021 Provider LensTM Quadrant Report for Intelligent Automation Solutions & Services in the US, and a ‘Rising Star' in the UK.

ISG highlights WNS' comprehensive portfolio of offerings across the entire automation lifecycle which leverages domain knowledge, onshore digital transformation consulting capabilities, and a robust technology partnership ecosystem. It also cites WNS' solutioning through low-code, RPA tools and platforms, IoT, advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR), machine learning, blockchain, and other advanced AI and cognitive capabilities. ISG notes that WNS' domain-led hyperautomation suite comprising both industry and point solutions helps accelerate the adoption of process automation and its scaling at the enterprise level. The analyst firm also highlights WNS' consistent efforts to help clients manage process complexity and create scalability by leveraging domain expertise, flexible commercial models, and intelligent automation enablement platforms.

"Intelligent automation is more than just automating repetitive tasks to bring down costs or create efficiencies. It is also about applying data, human-centered design thinking, and purpose to power high-impact outcomes. At WNS, we leverage our deep domain expertise, proven analytical expertise and comprehensive suite of intelligent automation solutions to help our clients unlock higher value from their digital investments," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS holistic approach to carry out transformation assessments using proprietary process intelligence frameworks, co-create solutions with customers leveraging innovation labs, and implement using an agile/DevOps based '4D Delivery' methodology differentiates WNS from its competitors. An automation-first approach, expanding partners and new partnerships with niche automation providers, creating digital labs, showcasing thought leaderships, nurturing talent etc. highlights the strong vision and commitment for its automation portfolio," said Mukesh Ranjan, Senior Analyst, ISG.

WNS' Intelligent Automation TRACTM combines platform-led enterprise automation, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), advanced OCR / Intelligent Data Processing (IDP), digital virtual assistants, AI and ML with deep domain knowledge to transform business delivery models. WNS' suite of domain-specific solutions under the WNS TRACTM umbrella include an IDP solution called WNS MalkomSM for automating shipping and logistics documentation, WNS Verifare PlusSM for fare auditing to identify discrepancies in receipts for airlines, WNS TrackboxSM for providing automation solutions to healthcare providers and the WNS CollecTRACSM accounts receivable solution.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2022, WNS had 52,081 professionals across 54 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) III is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

