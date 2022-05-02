EYP Promotes Executives to National and Office Leadership Positions

New Roles Support Continued Growth and Expansion to Address Clients' Design and Engineering Needs

EYP, a leading architecture and engineering firm creating memorable designs that enhance people's lives and communities, today announced that it promoted several executives to new leadership roles to address clients' needs across design and engineering.

"As EYP continues to expand nationally, it's important for us to promote learning and instill creativity and technical expertise across the firm to support our co-creation process with clients," stated Kef Mason, interim chief executive officer at EYP. "We have exceptional talent, and we're thrilled to give our employees leadership opportunities that support our clients and our growth goals."

Championing Engineering

Delivering the proper engineering solutions for clients is a driver for EYP. To help facilitate project management, collaboration, quality control, and mentoring across its engineering team, EYP has appointed two new national discipline leads: Carl Claus, PE, LEED AP BD+C, CGD for mechanical engineering, and Patrick Markley, PE, RCDD, NCEES, LEED AP BD+C, CPQ for electrical engineering.

Claus joined EYP in January 2020. He has served as lead project engineer for Rutgers University's Medical Science Building and the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, Iraq. Leveraging over 35 years of architectural engineering experience, he will work alongside EYP's architects, engineers, and clients to bring the best technical and cost-efficient mechanical engineering solutions to projects. In addition, Claus will expand the mechanical engineering discipline as part of EYP's interdisciplinary approach.

With a focus on helping clients solve non-traditional design challenges, Markley joined EYP in September 2021. He brings decades of experience assisting clients in designing challenging electrical systems, like a 40-megawatt campus co-generation plant, a 20-megawatt data center, conditioned power medical imaging solutions, and electrical systems for some of the most remote U.S. outposts requiring continuous uptime. He will elevate the electrical engineering discipline with clients and colleagues as an integrated offering while ensuring the highest quality standards. Markley is currently working on Rutgers University's Medical Science Building.

Expanding Experiential Graphic Design Expertise

EYP has also promoted Phuong Nguyen, SEGD, to lead the firm's experiential graphic design (EGD) discipline. Nguyen joined EYP in June 2020 as a senior experiential graphics designer. In her new role, she will actively raise EYP's design profile, promote the value of EGD as part of the firm's interdisciplinary design team, and develop unified best practices across all EYP offices. She currently brings her EGD expertise to the new Central State Hospital in Petersburg, VA, and Fuse at Mason Square for George Mason University.

New Boston Office Leader

In addition to national discipline leads, EYP has also promoted Michael Collard to be managing principal for the firm's Boston office. Collard has been with EYP for over 16 years serving in project-focused roles related to buildings' systemization and construction, infrastructure planning, and complex building phasing and logistics. He has worked on significant projects such as the Thomas More Apartments for Boston College and Sinegal Center for Science and Innovation at Seattle University. As part of his new role, Collard will be responsible for overseeing regional projects, business development, and local visibility for the firm.

