HistoryMaker Continues Rapid Expansion With Record-Breaking Numbers in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston Markets

Affiliate companies, HistoryMaker Homes and ONM Living, focus on maximizing land and high-quality home offerings to a broader range of consumers

HistoryMaker, a fully integrated, diversified real estate business with 73 years of expertise serving the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Houston markets, announces record-breaking annual momentum with the acquisition of over 6,000 lots in both markets in the past 15 months. Through its affiliate companies, HistoryMaker Homes and ONM Living, HistoryMaker strives to make housing attainable for a broader segment of consumers through single-family homes and multifamily cottages in its for-sale and build-for-rent communities. HistoryMaker anticipates both companies will achieve an increase of 4,000-5,000 additional lots in 2022.

HistoryMaker Homes and ONM Living provide a mix of single-family and multifamily cottage products that work independently or as complementary housing options within the same community, through thoughtful planning, open spaces, amenities, and home sizes.

"Over the past year, we've strategically structured our DFW and Houston divisions to expand our presence in both markets," said Nelson Mitchell, CEO of HistoryMaker. "Whether we are creating a standalone HistoryMaker Homes community or developing to include a mix of ONM Living's build-for-rent offerings, we create communities that accommodate Texas' increasing housing demand."

Recognized for its homes in 40 communities throughout DFW and Houston, HistoryMaker Homes serves buyers ranging from first-time homeowners to those searching for additional square footage and increased amenities.

"With a portfolio that can accommodate townhomes, 40-foot, 50-foot and 60-foot lot sizes, HistoryMaker Homes communities focus on making it easy for homebuyers to make smart choices that include intelligent construction, energy efficiency and flexible home technology – all at an affordable price," said Lane Wright, president of HistoryMaker Homes.

Serving the popular ‘missing middle' housing market that focuses on providing attainable housing solutions for consumers at all stages of life, ONM Living offers affordable, high-quality build-for-rent single-family detached villas and multifamily cottages. As one of only a few homebuilders that lead all aspects of community development, from land acquisition, planning, zoning and design to construction and leasing, ONM Living provides long-term renters with a unique and private living experience.

In 2021, ONM Living acquired 1,000 lots throughout DFW and Houston. The recent sales of the Cottages at Bell Station in Fort Worth and the Villas of Rockbrooke in Lewisville provide ONM Living with additional capital for reinvestment back into the company to support further expansion in DFW and Houston. ONM Living growth plans include two communities slated for completion in Q4 2022, along with eight future communities in DFW and Houston that will feature both multifamily cottages and villa-style homes.

"ONM Living serves the unique demands of different residents with our build-for-rent, single-family villa and multifamily cottage communities that can also be included as a complementary housing option within HistoryMaker Homes developments," said Zac Thompson. "As the rapid pace of growth in DFW and Houston continues, we plan to meet the need for attainable housing through targeted expansion across 75 communities over the next five years."

About HistoryMaker

For 73 years, HistoryMaker has helped our customers make smart choices in housing. Our affiliated family of companies work together to provide a fully integrated real estate experience to the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets. HistoryMaker Homes, our affiliate focused on for-sale communities, delivers more than 1,300 homes annually across 40 communities. HistoryMaker Homes' products range from townhomes to single-family plans that offer attainable options for 40-, 50-, and 60-foot lot sizes. ONM Living, our affiliate offering for-rent residential options, provides high-quality housing in the form of single-family villas and high-density, horizontal multifamily cottages. By controlling the entire process from community design, development, construction, and leasing operations, ONM Living delivers a distinctive leasing and living experience. Jabez Development, LP focuses on land planning and development for housing communities throughout the markets HistoryMaker serves.

