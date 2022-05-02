Affinivax to Highlight Preclinical Data from COVID-19 MAPS™ Vaccine Development Program at IMMUNOLOGY2022™

Affinivax, Inc. ("Affinivax"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a novel class of vaccines with its MAPS™ (Multiple Antigen Presenting System) platform, today announced the company will present a poster highlighting COVID-19 MAPS™ vaccine non-human primate data at IMMUNOLOGY2022™, the annual meeting of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) in Portland, Oregon (May 6-10, 2022).

Based on these data, Affinivax is developing the next generation of COVID-19 MAPS™ vaccine to provide broad protection against several SARS‑CoV‑2 variants, and potentially other betacoronaviruses in collaboration with CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (https://cepi.net).

Details for the upcoming poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Immunogenicity and efficacy of a multiple antigen-presenting system (MAPS™) COVID-19 vaccine in Non-human Primates

Abstract Number: 2760

Presenter: Gilles Besin, PhD, Vice President, Head of Discovery Research at Affinivax

Session Title: Vaccination and Immunotherapy

Session Date/Time: Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. ET)

"We look forward to sharing key early findings from our COVID-19 MAPS™ vaccine development program, a novel approach that combines multiple antigens into a single vaccine with the potential to provide broad protection against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2. This work has important implications not only for the control of COVID-19, but also potentially for other emerging viruses," said Rick Malley, MD, Chief Scientific Officer and Scientific Founder of Affinivax. "We are excited to further showcase the broad therapeutic potential of our MAPS™ platform and continue our mission to develop a new class of vaccines to address critical healthcare challenges worldwide."

The abstract will be published in a special edition of the Journal of Immunology following the meeting.

About Affinivax, Inc.

Affinivax is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a novel class of vaccines designed to induce a broad and robust protective immune response to both disease-relevant polysaccharides and disease-relevant proteins in a single vaccine. Affinivax designs each of its vaccine candidates to optimize the protective immune response to one or both of these antigens utilizing the distinctive plug-and-play nature of its proprietary MAPS™ technology platform, presenting the potential opportunity to make a significant step forward in addressing major healthcare challenges posed by novel and resistant infectious diseases. Affinivax was founded in 2014 with an exclusive license to the MAPS™ technology from Boston Children's Hospital. For more information, visit www.affinivax.com.

