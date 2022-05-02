Affinivax to Highlight Preclinical Data from COVID-19 MAPS™ Vaccine Development Program at IMMUNOLOGY2022™

Affinivax, Inc. ("Affinivax"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a novel class of vaccines with its MAPS™ (Multiple Antigen Presenting System) platform, today announced the company will present a poster highlighting COVID-19 MAPS™ vaccine non-human primate data at IMMUNOLOGY2022™, the annual meeting of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) in Portland, Oregon (May 6-10, 2022).
Based on these data, Affinivax is developing the next generation of COVID-19 MAPS™ vaccine to provide broad protection against several SARS‑CoV‑2 variants, and potentially other betacoronaviruses in collaboration with CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (https://cepi.net).
Details for the upcoming poster presentation are as follows:
Abstract Title: Immunogenicity and efficacy of a multiple antigen-presenting system (MAPS™) COVID-19 vaccine in Non-human Primates
Abstract Number: 2760
Presenter: Gilles Besin, PhD, Vice President, Head of Discovery Research at Affinivax
Session Title: Vaccination and Immunotherapy
Session Date/Time: Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. ET)
"We look forward to sharing key early findings from our COVID-19 MAPS™ vaccine development program, a novel approach that combines multiple antigens into a single vaccine with the potential to provide broad protection against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2. This work has important implications not only for the control of COVID-19, but also potentially for other emerging viruses," said Rick Malley, MD, Chief Scientific Officer and Scientific Founder of Affinivax. "We are excited to further showcase the broad therapeutic potential of our MAPS™ platform and continue our mission to develop a new class of vaccines to address critical healthcare challenges worldwide."
The abstract will be published in a special edition of the Journal of Immunology following the meeting.
About Affinivax, Inc.
Affinivax is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a novel class of vaccines designed to induce a broad and robust protective immune response to both disease-relevant polysaccharides and disease-relevant proteins in a single vaccine. Affinivax designs each of its vaccine candidates to optimize the protective immune response to one or both of these antigens utilizing the distinctive plug-and-play nature of its proprietary MAPS™ technology platform, presenting the potential opportunity to make a significant step forward in addressing major healthcare challenges posed by novel and resistant infectious diseases. Affinivax was founded in 2014 with an exclusive license to the MAPS™ technology from Boston Children's Hospital. For more information, visit www.affinivax.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005210/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.