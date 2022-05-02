Ventus Therapeutics Appoints Stuart Green, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Industry veteran brings more than twenty years of experience in clinical development and expertise in inflammation and immunology

Ventus Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company utilizing structural biology and a proprietary computational platform to identify and develop small molecule therapeutics across a broad range of diseases, announced today the appointment of Stuart Green, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005161/en/

Stuart Green, M.D. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Green has broad experience and a proven track record in clinical development across a wide range of programs, including his most recent leadership role overseeing late-stage clinical trials at Merck Research Laboratories.

"We are excited to welcome Stuart to the Ventus team at this pivotal time in our evolution toward a clinical-stage company. His caliber as a leader and extensive background in clinical development will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline," said Marcelo Bigal, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Ventus. "In addition, his expertise in inflammation and immunology is a tremendous asset, as these therapeutic areas include some of the key diseases targeted by our innovative small molecule medicines."

"I am gratified by the opportunity to join Ventus as CMO, and I look forward to leading the clinical development of the company's promising small molecule therapeutics for challenging drug targets in diseases with unmet medical needs," said Dr. Green. "The team has built an impressive suite of technologies in the ReSOLVE drug discovery platform and has rapidly generated a pipeline of novel small molecule medicines that offer the potential for compelling new treatments for patients."

Dr. Green brings more than twenty years of experience in clinical development to Ventus. Most recently, he was head of late-stage clinical development in respiratory and immunology at Merck Research Laboratories. During his time at Merck, Dr. Green oversaw pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical development across a wide range of programs, including original drug application approvals for ILUMYA®, GRASTEK®, and RAGWITEK®, as well as supplemental approvals for EMEND®/EMEND FOR INJECTION®, SIMPONI®, and ARCOXIA®. In addition, he led multiple development programs in asthma, COPD, rheumatoid arthritis, overactive bladder, and chronic cough. While at Merck, he also played a leadership role in business development and licensing activities, including successful acquisitions of Afferent Pharmaceuticals, OncoImmune, and Pandion Therapeutics. Dr. Green received a B.S. in Chemistry from Duke University and an M.D. from the University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences. He completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Duke University Medical Center, and a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Duke and the University of Cincinnati.

About Ventus Therapeutics

Ventus Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing structural biology and computational tools to identify and develop small molecule therapeutics across a broad range of disease indications, with an initial focus on immunology, inflammation and neurology. We have developed a proprietary drug discovery platform, called ReSOLVE, which is built upon our structural biology and protein science expertise and our proprietary computational chemistry capabilities, to address the current limitations of small molecule drug discovery. We are leveraging our ReSOLVE platform to discover and characterize previously unknown or poorly understood pockets on the surface of proteins and identify small molecules that can bind to those pockets with optimal affinity. We are focused on high-value targets that have been extensively implicated in human diseases that were previously considered undruggable or where we believe there is a significant opportunity to improve upon existing therapies. Our lead programs target key innate immune modulators, including NLRP3 and cGAS. For more information, please visit www.ventustx.com and engage with us on Twitter @Ventus_Tx or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about future expectations, plans and prospects, including, but not limited to, statements related to the anticipated benefits of executive leadership team additions, our business strategy, current programs, and timing of planned preclinical and clinical activities and future results of operations and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the timing, progress and results of preclinical and clinical studies involving our development programs; the results of our earlier studies not being predictive of future results; our ability to enhance the ReSOLVE platform; our ability to continue to obtain funding for our operations and implement our business strategy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our efforts to address its impact on our business; anticipated developments related to our competitors and our industry; the performance of third-party service providers, including suppliers and manufacturers; and our ability to obtain, maintain and protect our intellectual property. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005161/en/