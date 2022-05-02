Cutera's AviClear™ Clinical Data Presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS)

CUTERA, INC. CUTR ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of dermatology solutions, today announced that clinical data related to AviClear, the first and only FDA cleared energy-based device for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne; was presented during the annual meeting of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) which took place from April 27-30 in San Diego, CA.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005126/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
AviClear's 1726 nm laser was highlighted throughout the Meeting in the two oral presentations and four poster presentations:
Oral Presentations
Treatment of Moderate and Severe Acne; A Multi-Center Open Label Pivotal Study Using a Novel 1726 nm Laser for Treatment of Acne Vulgaris
David J. Goldberg, MD, JD
A Multicenter Open Label Feasibility Study Using a Novel 1726 nm Laser for Treatment Of Facial Acne Scarring
Jeffrey S. Dover, MD, FRCPC
Poster Presentations
A Novel 1726 nm Laser for Treatment of Acne Vulgaris
Michael Karavitis, Ph. D, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Cutera
A Safety and Efficacy Study of A 1726 nm Laser for The Treatment of Acne Vulgaris: Subject Satisfaction of Treatment
David J. Goldberg, MD, JD
Picture Based Acne Lesion Counting; Validation Study to Evaluate the Accuracy and Reliability of a Novel Methodology
Jeffrey S. Dover, MD, FRCPC
A Single-Center, Open-Label Study Of 1726 nm Laser for Treatment of Acne Vulgaris
Ashish C. Bhatia, MD, FAAD
"With a long history of engineering and innovation, Cutera continues to pioneer new, safe, and effective treatments for medical and aesthetic providers and their patients," said Michael Karavitis, Ph.D, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Cutera. "We are thrilled to have presented such strong clinical data at one of the premier scientific meetings in the field of medical lasers and energy-based technologies."
AviClear received FDA clearance in March 2022 following extensive clinical trials. Select physicians began treating patients in April as part of Cutera's limited commercial release.
National availability for AviClear will be offered throughout the United States in 2022. Interested providers are encouraged to visit www.aviclear.com to sign up for updates and product alerts.
About Cutera, Inc.
Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading laser and other energy-based systems provider for dermatologists and aesthetic practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1 415-657- 5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.
Disclaimer for ACCME Compliance
The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery has the ultimate responsibility for the planning, development and content of continuing education programs and presentations, including those highlighted above. Cutera did not direct content or influence the planning or implementation of The ASLMS Annual Conference. The opinions expressed by speakers and participants during these activities belong to those individuals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005126/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.