Cutera's AviClear™ Clinical Data Presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS)

CUTERA, INC. CUTR ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of dermatology solutions, today announced that clinical data related to AviClear, the first and only FDA cleared energy-based device for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne; was presented during the annual meeting of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) which took place from April 27-30 in San Diego, CA.

AviClear's 1726 nm laser was highlighted throughout the Meeting in the two oral presentations and four poster presentations:

Oral Presentations

Treatment of Moderate and Severe Acne; A Multi-Center Open Label Pivotal Study Using a Novel 1726 nm Laser for Treatment of Acne Vulgaris

David J. Goldberg, MD, JD

A Multicenter Open Label Feasibility Study Using a Novel 1726 nm Laser for Treatment Of Facial Acne Scarring

Jeffrey S. Dover, MD, FRCPC

Poster Presentations

A Novel 1726 nm Laser for Treatment of Acne Vulgaris

Michael Karavitis, Ph. D, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Cutera

A Safety and Efficacy Study of A 1726 nm Laser for The Treatment of Acne Vulgaris: Subject Satisfaction of Treatment

David J. Goldberg, MD, JD

Picture Based Acne Lesion Counting; Validation Study to Evaluate the Accuracy and Reliability of a Novel Methodology

Jeffrey S. Dover, MD, FRCPC

A Single-Center, Open-Label Study Of 1726 nm Laser for Treatment of Acne Vulgaris

Ashish C. Bhatia, MD, FAAD

"With a long history of engineering and innovation, Cutera continues to pioneer new, safe, and effective treatments for medical and aesthetic providers and their patients," said Michael Karavitis, Ph.D, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Cutera. "We are thrilled to have presented such strong clinical data at one of the premier scientific meetings in the field of medical lasers and energy-based technologies."

AviClear received FDA clearance in March 2022 following extensive clinical trials. Select physicians began treating patients in April as part of Cutera's limited commercial release.

National availability for AviClear will be offered throughout the United States in 2022. Interested providers are encouraged to visit www.aviclear.com to sign up for updates and product alerts.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading laser and other energy-based systems provider for dermatologists and aesthetic practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1 415-657- 5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

Disclaimer for ACCME Compliance

The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery has the ultimate responsibility for the planning, development and content of continuing education programs and presentations, including those highlighted above. Cutera did not direct content or influence the planning or implementation of The ASLMS Annual Conference. The opinions expressed by speakers and participants during these activities belong to those individuals.

