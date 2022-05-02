Axial Therapeutics Announces Participation of its CEO, A. Stewart Campbell, in Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring MIT Webconference

Axial Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of gut-targeted, small molecule therapeutics for neurological conditions and oncology, today announced that A. Stewart Campbell, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a panel titled "Placing Patients At The Center" at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring MIT webconference on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The event is being held virtually May 4-5, 2022.
Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together leading biotech and pharma CEOs, heads of R&D, top academics, and healthcare investors for off-the-record discussions to drive transparency and collaboration in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. Substantial donations enabled by these meetings benefit several charities.
To learn more about the event, view the agenda, and request an invitation, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.
About Axial Therapeutics
Axial Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of people with neurological disorders and conditions. The company is a scientific leader in the biological role of the microbiome-gut-brain axis and its influence on the central nervous system. Harnessing its unique expertise in the microbiome, Axial is developing small molecule drugs with defined mechanisms of action that act on new targets to mitigate the impact of metabolites and bacteria in the gut linked to neurological disorders and disease pathology, progression, and symptoms. The company is advancing a pipeline of "microbial-inspired therapeutics™" for conditions with significant unmet patient need, including autism and Parkinson's disease, and is also pursuing pre-clinical discovery of gut-targeted therapies in oncology. Axial's lead product candidate is AB-2004, a molecular therapeutic in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of irritability in children with autism. For more information, visit https://axialtx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005152/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.