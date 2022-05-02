Janus International Group, Inc. – Global Supplier of Turn-Key Self-Storage, Commercial and Industrial Building Solutions – Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Janus International Group Inc. JBI ("Janus" or the "Company"), a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial, and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies, today announced the launch of a year-long celebration to commemorate the Company's 20 years in business.

"Janus has grown significantly over the past two decades and since we established the Company in Temple, GA, our footprint now spans the world through subsidiaries in Europe, Australia and Asia and a joint venture in Mexico," commented Janus's CEO, Ramey Jackson.

"Since 2002, our operations have expanded to encompass 17 manufacturing and distribution plants, over 10,000 active customers and more than 1,500 employees globally. Across these 20 years, we have worked hard to stay ahead of the everchanging self-storage industry's needs through constant innovation, attention to quality, and unmatched service. Representative of these initiatives is our game changing R3 program, whose genesis of restore, rebuild, and replace, and customer certification, has maximized value and rent for owners across the industry. We have also been fortunate to acquire some of the world's leading self-storage hardware and services as well as component makers across many end-markets, including Asta, Steel Storage, Nokē along with its industry-leading Nokē Smart Entry Systems, BETCO, DBCI, and Access Control Technologies. Together, these accomplishments, combined with the growth in e-commerce, have helped us expand sales significantly into the commercial and industrial spaces, which today account for around a third of our business. And in 2018, our Company was acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., under whose ownership Janus became a public company last year."

Added Tim Dietz, President & CEO of the national Self-Storage Association ("SSA"): "Over the past two decades, during a period of unprecedented industry growth, Janus has become the leader in the self-storage sector and one of the industry's most prominent innovators. We are particularly appreciative Janus has encouraged the SSA activities that support the industry's collective needs. Our advocacy and state programs, which help to protect the entire industry, as well as the scholarships we offer through the SSA Foundation, have all benefitted from Janus's participation over the years."

KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN JANUS'S 20 YEAR HISTORY:

2002: Janus is founded in Temple, GA with 18 employees by David Curtis.

2002: First manufacturing plant is opened in Temple, GA.

2003: Second manufacturing plant is opened in Surprise, AZ.

2004: Third manufacturing plant is opened in Houston, TX.

2005: Distribution facility is opened in LaMirada, CA.

2006: Janus forms joint venture with UK's Gliderol Garage Doors.

2008: Janus releases Moveable Additional Storage Structures ("MASS") product line.

2009: Janus forms joint venture with Grupo Metal Intra of Mexico; Acquires Epic Doors.

2011: Janus acquires US Door & Building Components LLC.

2013: Janus acquired by Saw Mill Capital; Company acquires StorageDisabilityProducts.com (ADA compliance commercial resource); Becomes sole owner of UK's Gliderol Garage Doors.

2014: Janus acquires Steel Storage Europe, Ltd; Opens fourth plant in Butler, IN.

2015: Janus expands manufacturing plant in Surprise, AZ.

2016: Janus releases new product, SecurGuard Lock designed by Janus founder, David Curtis.

2017: Janus acquires Asta Door Corporation; Launches SecurGuard Lock to market.

2018: Janus acquired by Clearlake Capital; Acquires Nokē, Inc. and Active Supply & Design (CDM) Limited.

2018: Janus launches Nokē Smart Entry product line.

2018: Janus completes expansion of Butler, IN plant.

2019: Janus acquires BETCO.

2020: Janus acquires Australian and Asian subsidiaries of Steel Storage.

2020: Janus acquires certain assets of PTI Australasia Pty Ltd.

2021: Janus acquires Sydney, Australia's G&M Stor-More.

2021: Janus becomes a public company on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") trading under NYSE: JBI; Acquires DBCI and Access Control Technologies; Facilitate division added to complement the Company's suite of self-storage solutions with best in class facilities maintenance.

2021: Janus moves to new, larger Texas facility to accommodate combined operations of Janus, DBCI, and Asta Door Corporation.

KEY MILESTONES IN JANUS'S 20 YEAR HISTORY:

Grew to 1,574 full time employees as of December 2021.

Achieves more than 10,000 active customers.

Subsidiaries in four countries including the UK, France, Australia, and Singapore.

Introduction of revolutionary Nokē Smart Entry System (4.9 App rating) into the self-storage market.

Awards & Recognitions: 11 Time Winner of Inside Self-Storage (ISS) Best of Business: Best Door 3 Time Winner of ISS Best of Business: Innovation 8 Times Listed as one of Inc. 5000's annual ranking, "Fastest Growing Companies" Multiple Winner of MSM Facility of the Year



ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this communication may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the benefits and cost savings related to Janus's R3 Program offering. When used in this communication, words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions, as they relate to the management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of Janus's management, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Janus's reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks of the self-storage industry; (ii) the highly competitive nature of the self-storage industry and Janus's ability to compete therein; and (iii) the risk that the demand outlook for Janus's products may not be as strong as anticipated.

There can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Janus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Janus and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Janus. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Janus or other matters and attributable to Janus or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above and under the heading "Risk Factors" in Janus's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated from time to time in amendments and its subsequent filings with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005088/en/