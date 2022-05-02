Drawbridge Rebrands to Highlight its Evolution and Commitment to Client Centricity and Innovation

New brand reflects Drawbridge's position as the cybersecurity authority for financial services firms

Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today unveiled its new corporate brand identity reflecting the company's evolution into a modern technology partner for more than 800 alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies. The rebrand caps a period of continued hyper growth and technology advancements that have enabled Drawbridge to deliver the industry's leading all-in-one cybersecurity platform to help its global clients navigate the dynamic cybersecurity landscape.

Built and led by fintech industry pioneers and cybersecurity experts, Drawbridge enables alternative investment firms to bolster their cybersecurity posture to minimize risk, meet evolving regulatory requirements and confidently transact with clients and counterparties. Its award-winning all-in-one cybersecurity platform enables users to easily perform nonstop due diligence, assess risk, monitor for security breaches and test their protection with unprecedented independence and insight. Drawbridge clients are empowered to continuously detect and remediate cybersecurity vulnerabilities, enabling them to leverage Drawbridge's extensive solution portfolio with as much or as little guidance from Drawbridge's expert professional services team as possible.

"Drawbridge was founded with a steadfast commitment to client success and technology innovation. While that philosophy has never changed, our business itself has evolved, and we realized our brand needed to evolve with it," said Jason Elmer, Founder and CEO, Drawbridge. "The significant investments we have made over the past four years in our people, products and services have enabled us to evolve into a true modern technology company, and we're proud that our new brand supports this mission and vision while positioning us for future success."

The rebrand follows a milestone year for Drawbridge marked by product innovation, continued global expansion and a 166% annual increase in its client base. In 2021 Drawbridge secured a growth equity investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners and heavily invested in key industry talent with strategic senior and board appointments and multiple new product offerings. The company's stellar growth is a result of expanded business with existing clients and significant new client acquisitions.

Elmer continued, "The unprecedented geo-political risks and cyber threats we've witnessed over the past several years have demonstrated that the need for robust cybersecurity programs has never been greater, especially in the financial services sector. We're proud that our state-of-the-art platform has made Drawbridge the partner of choice for more than 800 financial services firms that have selected Drawbridge to provide them everything they need to manage their comprehensive cybersecurity programs, molded to each client's specific needs. We are excited to continue evolving in tandem with the dynamic cybersecurity landscape to ensure we have the right talent and technology to help protect our clients against the most daunting cyber threats."

About Drawbridge:

