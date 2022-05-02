Interim Healthcare Inc. Commemorates 2022 National Nurses Week With "We See You. We Celebrate You." Campaign

First in Home Care™ company leads the charge in championing nurses and providing rewarding career opportunities in home healthcare

Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health, hospice and healthcare staffing services, announced today the launch of the "We See You. We Celebrate You." campaign to promote messages of encouragement for nurses throughout the healthcare industry and within home care.

As the nation's first home care company and a leading employer of nurses throughout the U.S., Interim HealthCare is committed to a culture that values, appreciates and advocates for nurses in a way that elevates their profession and rewards their sacrificial work.

"The past few years have been marked by uncertainty and new challenges, but one thing that has remained steadfast is the perseverance of our healthcare workers, including our extraordinary nurses," said Jennifer Sheets, Interim HealthCare Inc. president and CEO. "Nurses have felt the immense pressure to work longer, harder and with less staff. As we move forward, we must not lose sight of the dedication and heart that nurses bring to their work every day. At Interim HealthCare, we see you, we continue to celebrate you and we are honored to work alongside you."

In light of the many challenges the healthcare profession has faced over the last two years, nurses have remained ever strong. This strength is a source of inspiration, and Interim HealthCare encourages nurses to share their stories of perseverance with others on its online Wall of Encouragement, to inspire them to keep going.

Visit the 2022 National Nurses Week Wall of Encouragement here.

In an additional show of appreciation, Interim HealthCare is hosting a "Summer Escape" giveaway of a $1,000 Visa gift card and a travel bag full of goodies for the lucky winner to rest, refresh and reflect. The company will also have daily $100 gift card drawings throughout Nurses Week. To enter the giveaways, click here.

For those interested in pursuing a career in home healthcare, Interim HealthCare invites individuals to discover a nursing career where they are seen, valued and supported. Home healthcare allows for one-on-one, personal care directly in patients' homes that is rooted in improving outcomes. Nurses are afforded greater flexibility, with the ability to make their own schedules and have autonomy over their work. To learn more about nursing career opportunities at Interim HealthCare, click here.

For more information on Interim HealthCare's National Nurses Week celebration, please visit www.ihcnursesweek2022.com.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Founded in 1966 and First in Home Care®, Interim HealthCare Inc. is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards. The only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care, the company strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through 330 plus locations servicing the U.S. Ranked number one for the fourth year in a row by Entrepreneur magazine, franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care to 200,000 people each year, as well as telehealth and care coordination services, to meet a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

