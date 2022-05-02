LENSAR to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 9, 2022

LENSAR, Inc. LNSR ("LENSAR" or "the Company"), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that the Company's first quarter 2022 financial results will be released before market open on Monday, May 9, 2022. LENSAR's management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Monday, May 9, 2022 to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.
To participate by telephone, please dial (833) 312-1363 (Domestic) or (236) 712-2498 (International). The conference ID number is 3354968. To access the live webcast, please go to the Investors section of LENSAR's website at www.lensar.com. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.
About LENSAR
LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.
