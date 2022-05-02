Halliburton Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Halliburton Company HAL today announced senior executive leadership changes as part of its robust succession management process. Effective immediately, Lance Loeffler, executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) will assume the role of senior vice president of the Company's Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005110/en/
Lance Loeffler - Halliburton Senior Vice President, Middle East North Africa Region (Photo: Business Wire)
"Lance has done a fantastic job serving as Halliburton CFO and has played an instrumental role in our Company's success and financial growth," said Jeff Miller, chairman, president, and CEO of Halliburton. "It's now time to expand his leadership development and provide him with an opportunity to strengthen his operational experience by leading our MENA region and working directly with our customers."
Halliburton Executive Vice President, Global Business Lines, and Chief Health, Safety & Environment Officer Eric Carre will assume the role of CFO. Carre is a proven executive leader in the Halliburton organization and was a key architect of the Company's capital efficiency strategy. He has an MBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Université Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium and brings more than 30 years of Halliburton experience to the position.
"Despite the transition in leadership, our financial strategy remains unchanged. Eric provides continuity as we execute on our five strategic priorities in order to deliver industry-leading returns and strong free cash flow for our shareholders," said Miller. "We believe Eric's wealth of operational experience, clear understanding of our returns-focused strategy, and strong relationship with our Board of Directors and executive management team will serve Halliburton well as he leads our Finance organization."
"We are excited for these dynamic leaders to take on the challenges of their new roles. Today's announcements reflect our deep bench strength of talent, and each of these leaders represent proven strategic thinking, strong execution, and a dedicated commitment to our value proposition – to collaborate and engineer solutions to maximize asset value for our customers," added Miller.
ABOUT HALLIBURTON
Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company's website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005110/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.