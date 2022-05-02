SugarCRM Wins Gold Stevie for Best Lead Generation Solution in 2022 American Business Awards

The Award-Winning Marketing Automation Platform Does the Work to Boost Lead Velocity and Drive High Pipeline Quality

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the "Business Technology – Lead Generation Solution" category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The Stevie American Business Awards crowns top honors for achievement in the workplace. Winners were announced Thursday, April 28 and will be recognized during a gala awards ceremony on June 13 in New York City.

Driving high-quality marketing leads into the sales pipeline is critical to business success. Still, generating qualified leads remains an elusive task for many organizations. Sugar's global survey of 1,600 sales and marketing professionals worldwide reveals that 54 percent of sales leads generated by marketing are deemed to be either poorly qualified or underqualified, resulting in wasted efforts and lost opportunities that prevents organizations from growing their business.

Sugar Market accelerates lead qualification and conversion with AI-based predictive lead scoring. By leveraging AI that's always updating based on the measurable activities that drive lead conversion, Sugar Market takes the guess work out of lead scoring and replaces it with science. With SugarPredict, Sugar Market analyzes historical lead activity, account, deal, and company data to predict which leads are most likely to become customers accurately.

"It's a great honor to be named a winner in the prestigious Stevie American Business Awards," says Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform, SugarCRM. "This award reinforces Sugar's commitment to make the hard things easier for business professionals. By letting the platform score the leads through proven machine learning and predictive analytics, marketers can improve their odds of success — and eliminate blind spots, busy work, and roadblocks."

Click here to learn more about Sugar's AI-driven marketing automation platform.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005056/en/