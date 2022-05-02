Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 4, 2022

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
In connection with the earnings release, Deciphera's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a corporate update.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 270-2148 (domestic) or (412) 902-6510 (international). A webcast of the conference call will be available in the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.deciphera.com/events-presentations. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera's switch-control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, European Union, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005060/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
