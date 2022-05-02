Williams Industrial Services Group Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. WLMS, an infrastructure and maintenance services company, will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the financial markets close on May 12, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast the next morning to discuss these results; a question-and-answer session will follow.
|First Quarter 2022 Conference Call
|
May 13, 2022
|
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Phone: (201) 493-6780
|
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: http://ir.wisgrp.com/
An audio replay of the earnings call will be available later that day by dialing 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID 13728732. Alternatively, the webcast replay can be accessed at http://ir.wisgrp.com/.
About Williams Industrial Services Group
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of building, maintenance and support services to infrastructure customers in the energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams' mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.
